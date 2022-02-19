PAULDING — The Paulding FFA Chapter is proud to have more than 100 members with 20 eighth-grade students taking the eighth-grade vo-ag class. The chapter has 10 FFA officers and two advisors who help to lead the chapter. The Paulding FFA Chapter has had a very fun and eventful year so far and we are looking forward to the new projects in the coming months of 2022. Despite facing many unforeseen circumstances this last year with the continued pandemic, the chapter has found many new ways to still give back to the community and stay on track with our annual projects.
In January, The Paulding FFA started off the new year by putting the final touches on the state and American degrees applications as well as the officer books. This year the FFA chapter has four students applying for state degrees and four students applying for their American Degree. At the district level all of our officers’ books received a GOLD rating for the fifth year in a row with the treasurer and reporter’s book receiving a perfect score on their books. Great job to treasurer Mason Schlatter and his assistant Lathan Schneider for all their hard work on the treasurer’s book. Wonderful job to our reporter Carter Manz and his assistant Jaylyn McCloud on creating a beautifully done scrapbook for our chapter.
On January 21, four members traveled to Central State University to compete in the State agriculture biotechnology contest. In this contest the team made a solution, identified laboratory tools, and made a presentation about food poisoning. The team was made up of Jamy Hunt, Paige Jones, Lily Roehrig and Carter Manz. The team placed 6th in the state and will receive a team plaque for all their hard work. This was the first time Paulding has competed in this contest.
In February, the FFA chapter is planning many events in honor of FFA week. We don’t have school on Monday but on Tuesday we will start the week off with a short ag quiz for a cookie sponsored by Ag Credit. Then on Wednesday we will have a cornhole tournament with the student body and our annual teacher appreciation lunch! We will have a state officer visit on Thursday and finish up the cornhole tournament. On Friday, we will finish off the week with the annual Ag Olympics! There will be dress up days at school including flannel and cowboy on the beach day.
The chapter will also be starting their new community service project Crushing Cans for Cancer. The chapter will be collecting pop cans at school. These cans will be recycled with the money earned donated to cancer research. The chapter is excited for this project and knows that everyone has been affected by cancer but together we can work together to find a cure!
In March, the chapter is planning to participate in the spring CDES including equine judging, wildlife management, and general livestock judging. Members will also be filling out officer applications and preparing for upcoming contests. We will also host Tractor Drive In Day during National Ag Week. Our members always look forward to driving their tractors to school during this event.
In April, the chapter will have their annual FFA banquet on April 9 with the theme being Small Town FFA, where we will recognize the chapter’s accomplishments of the last year, elect new officers, and give awards to community members for their support. We also plan to participate in the aquarium management competition in late April.
In the month of May, the chapter will have their annual greenhouse sale featuring a variety of different vegetables, flowers and hanging baskets all put together by the greenhouse class. Our students will be busy in the shop working on their still projects for the fair. We will also celebrate the accomplishments of our chapter at the state level by attending the Ohio FFA State Convention and end the month with SAE home visits as our members prepare for the Paulding County Fair which takes place in early June.
We are so thankful for the support of our school district, FFA Alumni and the community as our chapter continues to grow and thrive we couldn’t do without everyone’s support.
