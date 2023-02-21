The 2022-23 officers were installed at the 2022 FFA Awards Ceremony.
Those officers are: president, Katie Johnson; vice president, Luke Bostelman; secretary, Madison Prigge; treasurer, Noah Tietje; reporter, Calvin Stebbins; sentinel, Amanda Socie; student advisor, Ava Menzie; and historian Levi Carpenter.
The annual chicken BBQ was a success, as the chapter sold all of the chicken halves that were prepared by the Hamler Summerfest. Baughman Farms donated potatoes and students washed and wrapped over 1,000 of those potatoes to bake for the BBQ. A huge thanks to all those who helped with the BBQ.
14 students participated in the district dairy judging contest at Sunnyville Farms outside of Deshler in October. The team consisted of Lani Rosebrook, Luke Bostelman, Noah Tietje, Ava Menzie, Alex Updike, Derek Crouch, Kenna Rosengarten, Leah Menzie, Levi Carpenter, Hayden Meyer, Marshall Panning, and Seth Woods. Individually, Lani placed second, Luke placed fifth, Noah placed sixth and Ava placed ninth.
The team placed first out of 17 teams.
23 members attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of October. Members Audrey Sonnenberg and Reegan Arps received their American FFA Degrees. These two graduates mark the 40th and 41st PH FFA members to receive their American FFA Degrees.
January and February mark the beginning of preparations of award applications, strawberry and BBQ sauce sales, spring contests and FFA banquet planning.
