WOOSTER — The Ohio State Beekeepers Association (OSBA) have set its fall conference and annual meeting in October.
The OSBA will have its fall conference and annual meeting in person on Oct. 28-29 at the Fisher Auditorium and Shisler Conference Center in Wooster.
There will be several topics covered during the event including: Ohio Apiary Inspection Program, reasons that honey bees die and how to prevent it, genetics and breeding mite-resistant honey bee stock in Ohio and the Midwest, Ohio Pollinators Habitat Initiative Program, honeybee pheromones, age-related tasks of a worker bee ethology, mysteries and management of a laying workers, fighting the mites, varrora anatomy, legal ramifications of doing honey bee cut outs and understanding an minimizing insecticide bee kills in soybeans.
There also will be vendors and traders, raffles, regional beekeeper associations and clubs, a judged honey show and more.
There will be several featured speakers during the convention. Speakers include:
• Dr. Sammy Ramsey, who is an endowed professor of entomology, who is working to understand and preserve the ecosystems that bees make possible.
• Jon Zawislak, an assistant professor of apiculture and urban entomology, who studies the biology and behavior of honey bees and related pests as key to keeping bees healthy and minimizing the use of pesticides in the hives.
• Dr. James Tew, a emertius faculty member at Ohio State University and retiree from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
• Reed Johnson, associate professor of Entomology, who teaches courses on beekeeping and pesticide science.
• Hongmei Li-Byarlay, a research associate professor of entomology.
• Barbara Bloetscher, a state entomologist and apiarist
• Marci Lininger, director of the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative
• Eric McCool, world’s foremost leading expert on stinging insect extractions and control.
For more information on the conference and annual meeting or to volunteer to help, contact OSBA vice president Tom Rathbun at 419-603-1749.
