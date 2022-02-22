The Ohio Beef Expo, a premier event for Ohio’s beef industry, will be held in March at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
The event typically attracts more than 30,000 beef industry enthusiasts and provides education, breed sales, youth shows, industrial retail opportunities and more. It is organized by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association.
Admission to the event is free. It will run March 17-March 20. For more information, visit www.ohiobeefexpo.com.
On March 17, the trade show will open from 3-6 p.m. in the Voinovich Building. The junior show check in will be from 4-8 p.m. at the Gilligan Complex. A social will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris.
March 18 begins with judging contest registration from 7-8 a.m. at the Coliseum followed by the junior show check-in from 8-10 a.m. at the Gilligan complex. The trade show will open at 8:30 a.m.
The judging contest will begin at 9 a.m. in the Coliseum while the online feeder cattle sale starts at 10 a.m. in the Voinovich Building. There also will be a red angus parade in the Cooper Area at 10 a.m.
From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the genetic pathway will open in the Breeds Building. The angus parade will then be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Cooper arena followed by the hereford and shorthorn shows starting at noon.
There will be a youth beef quality assurance training at 12:30 p.m.
The shows will continue at 1 p.m. with the Murray grey show at the O’Neill Breeds Building. The miniature hereford show will be at 2 p.m. in the Cooper Arena.
Junior showmanship will be held at 2 p.m. in the Coliseum. The judging contest awards will be given at 2:30 p.m. and the junior show check-in for steers only will be held from 5-7 p.m. There also will be a red angus sale at 4 p.m. and angus sale at 5 p.m. in the Voinovich Building.
Several sales will take place on March 19 in the Voinovich Building including the miniature hereford at 9:30 a.m., hereford at 10 a.m., shorthorn at 11:30 a.m., simmental at 1 p.m. and Maine anjou at 3 p.m.
The junior market animal show will be held from 8 a.m-5 p.m. in the Coliseum.
The trade show will be open from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Voinovich Building as well. The genetic pathway event will open in the Breeds Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The junior show check-in for heifers only will be held from 6-8 p.m.
The junior heifer show will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The trade show will open at 8:30 a.m. and genetic pathways at 10 a.m.
