The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association (OEFFA) recently released its 2023 Farm Bill Platform, comprised of five planks:
• Promote soil health and climate resilience through conservation policy;
• Increase investments in local and regional food systems;
• Address consolidation in the food and agricultural system;
• Invest in organic and sustainable research; and
• Provide more support to beginning and BIPOC farmers.
The farm bill virtually structures the entire food and agricultural system in the United States. It is a major commitment by the government–and, by extension, taxpayers–to provide nutrition assistance, commodity and crop insurance subsidies, funding for on-farm conservation, support for renewable energy, and much more.
As noted by the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC), “Every five years, the farm bill expires and is updated: it goes through an extensive process where it is proposed, debated, and passed by Congress and is then signed into law by the president. Each farm bill has a unique title, and the current farm bill is called the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. It was enacted into law in December 2018 and expires in 2023.“
The OEFFA 2023 Farm Bill Platform was developed by farmers and engaged citizens who shared their vision for a just and sustainable food system, expressing their hopes for the next farm bill through listening sessions and a survey.
“OEFFA has an incredible community of farmers and non-farm members who believe that good, healthy, nutrient-rich food is a right. Together, we are working to build a food system that recognizes the intrinsic value of all living things, respecting the land, water, air, animals, and diversity of people that require our care,” said OEFFA policy director Amalie Lipstreu.
This platform will serve as a roadmap for OEFFA’s work on the 2023 Farm Bill. OEFFA members will evaluate the legislation introduced to see how it fits with their needs and vision for a more healthy and resilient food system.
“You can expect to see OEFFA member leaders communicating with members of the Ohio congressional delegation,” Lipstreu said.
