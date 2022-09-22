The Soil Health Institute (SHI), a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing soil productivity, recently announced results from a three-year research project on identifying soil health measurements across North America. Over 100 scientist reviewed data from 124 sites in Canada, Mexico, and the United States; comparing conventional tilled farming systems to long- term no-till, cover crops, and perennial cropping systems.

