Defiance Soil and Water has had a busy summer. Several group petition drainage projects, H2Ohio wetlands, and agricultural practices all completed. Also, the summer has seen improvements made to Penney Nature Center on Ashpacher Road — so go check it out. Between all that, our office took on two small grants called Conservation Kick funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local governments.

