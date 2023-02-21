The Liberty Center FFA Chapter has been involved in many activities since the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Starting with a group of students attending the Ohio FFA State Convention last spring. They attended two sessions of the Ohio Convention as well as cheered on their fellow classmates that received their state degrees. Our State degree winners are Paige Bartels, Adrianna Meyer, Chelsea Sattler, Jensen Sonnenberg, Riley Garretson, Lucy Jones, Cody McDougle, Gavin Gerken, Luke Leatherman and Isaiah Estelle.
The 2021-22 school year, Liberty Center FFA had the most state degree recipients our school has had in many years. It was a great accomplishment for our chapter. The chapter also congratulated member Kaelyn Kinnan on placing third in the state of Ohio for her proficiency award. Kaelyn operates a Swine Breeding Facility with her two cousins. On this trip LC students also had the opportunity to visit the last whistle factory in America as well as having some fun at a top golf range as well. The students that participated in going on this trip are Maci Bostelman, Bea Barrett, Riley Garretson, Chelsea Sattler, Adrianna Meyer, Brookelyn Drain, Taylyn Herschberger, Paige Mason, Maryn Findling, Kinze Jaqua, Paige Bartels, Lucy Jones, Jensen Sonnenberg, Maddie Embree, Shalyn Findling, Tatum Oberhauser, Gavin Podach, Kendall Sweet, Claire McMaster, Landon Bockelman, Cody McDougle and Jacob Brandeberry.
After, the new 2022-23 FFA Chapter officers were announced at our chapters banquet and consisted of President Cody McDougle, Vice President Paige Bartels, Secretary Chelsea Sattler, Treasurer Adrianna Meyer, Reporter Bea Barrett, Student Advisor Colton Chambers and Sentinel Landon Bockelman. They held their first meeting on the last day of school to discuss chapter goals for the following year, the officer team’s goals and the officer retreat that would happen over the summer months. They also took this time to get to know each other and learn their responsibilities for the New Year.
In the following summer months the officer team came together for their officer retreat. They spent the day at an indoor fun park called Urban Air and went out to eat at Red Robin afterwards.
The Liberty Center FFA Chapter was very involved with the Henry County fair week in August. Seven of our FFA members were selected to be on the junior fair royalty court including Maryn Findling, Adrianna Meyer, Lucy Jones, Cody McDougle, Chelsea Sattler, Kinze Jaqua and Shalyn Findling. Paige Bartels was also selected to be the FFA Sweetheart with Landon Bockelman as her escort. These two rode in a float together in the fair parade along with a group of other FFA members that walked alongside the float and passed out candy. The LC FFA also ran a shift at the beef stand where they made burgers for fair goers. There were many FFA members that showed animals in the Junior Fair throughout the entire fair week. This includes Adrianna Meyer (market lamb), Chelsea Sattler (market lamb), Paige Bartels (market lamb), Emma St. Claire (market lamb), Tyler Rohrs (market lamb), Hanson Saneholtz (market swine), Cody McDougle (market swine), Tyler McDougle (market swine), Ella Rosebrook (dairy heifer), Ian Rosebrook (dairy heifer), Bea Barrett (dairy market goat), Kinze Jaqua (market goat), Maddie Embree (breeding goats), and Caden Readshaw (market turkey). Last but not least, the LC FFA Chapter hosted a livestock judging contest where other junior fair exhibitors could show off their livestock knowledge.
Since the start of the school year, the Liberty Center FFA has been busy. Recently they participated in the soil judging, dairy cattle and dairy products judging, the job interview contest, and the parliamentary procedure Career/Leadership Development Events this past fall.
The soil judging team examined different soil types to determine whether it can be used for farming or used as a construction site. They had to evaluate the soil based on a scorecard to give it a grade for use.
The dairy judging team examined cow body structures to identify their productivity in dairy milk production and breeding. The dairy products team evaluated the quality of different dairy products including milk and cheese. They determined if there was a fault in the product due to raising or production factors.
In job interview, the students created a resume and cover letter and completed an interview for a career position. This contest will help kids know how to perform for a job interview in real life situations.
Parliamentary procedure is the process of running a business meeting. In the contest, the team must memorize different procedures of a meeting and get scored by how well they apply those procedures.
The chapter is looking forward to all the events that will be happening this winter and the coming spring. These include additional contests, our collaboration with the Lutheran Education Center for a Christmas party, FFA Week, the petting zoo, our spring plant sale, and State Convention where a few of our members are hoping to be awarded State Degrees. We would like to thank the Liberty Center community for their continued support of the program and for allowing us to participate in these opportunities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.