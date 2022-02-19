LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center FFA Chapter has been busy this 2021-22 school year. This year, the chapter is made up of 187 members. The chapter officer team for this year includes President Lucy Jones, Vice President Riley Garretson, Secretary Jensen Sonnenberg, Treasurer Paige Bartels, Reporter Lilah Krueger, Sentinel Cody McDougal, Student Advisor Colton Chambers, and Parliamentarian Adrianna Meyer.
The first meeting for the chapter this year was held on Sept. 15, 2021. Members of the chapter have participated in multiple Career Development Events (CDE’s), which are certain contests that take place throughout the year.
This year, Liberty Center has competed in the following contests: Soil Judging, Dairy Cattle and Dairy Products, Parliamentary Procedure, Job Interview, Food Science, and Public Speaking.
In October, 12 chapter members traveled to Indianapolis to take part in the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo. Events such as a Brett Young concert, a rodeo, a hypnotist show, and several sessions in Lucas Oil Stadium were held for FFA members around the country. Carl Yaney received his American Degree this year at the Convention. The trip to the convention and expo was a fun and memorable experience for our chapter.
In November, our annual fruit sale fundraiser was held which raised funds to help the chapter cover additional costs in the school year. This December, our chapter hosted a Christmas event for kids who attend the Liberty Education Center. They decorated cookies and ornaments, received gifts, and took pictures with Santa. The chapter is excited to attend the Ohio State FFA Convention, which we hope to have additional members receive their State FFA Degrees and a Chapter Walleye game this spring.
