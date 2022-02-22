METAMORA — There’s a rare and unique ecosystem that is unique to Fulton, Lucas and Henry counties.
A free informational meeting on the importance of Oak savannas in the oak Openings Region will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Evergreen Community Library in Metamora. The library is located at 253 Maple St. The event is sponsored by the Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). To register, call 419-337-9217.
The oak savanna was once one of the most common vegetation types in the Midwest but is today highly endangered, according to the Savannah Oak Foundation. Intact oak savannas are now one of the rarest plant communities on earth, according to foundation members. However, many degraded oak savannas still remain and can be restored.
The Fulton County SWCD installed 600 acres of oak savannas during the past five years. Oak savannas are a rare a
nd unique ecosystem where dry environmental conditions result on sparse tree growth. Ample sunlight stimulates a diversity of herbaceous plants that are adapted to these fragile sandy-loam soils. Oak savannas are planted with a variety of oaks, grasses, forbs and wildflowers. They are unique to Fulton, Lucas and Henry counties in the region.
The featured speaker at the meeting will be LaRae Sprow, nature resources supervisor of the Oak Openings Region at the Metroparks Toledo.
She has a degree in environmental policy with an emphasis on habitat restoration. She has worked for the metroparks for 19 years and is also on the Green Ribbon Initiative steering committee, chair of its stewardship subcommittee and is on the Ohio Invasive Plant Council Board.
Sprow lives in Bowling Green on one of the original sand ridges that ran through the historic swamp and brings pieces of the Oak Openings to her own yard so her children can experience habitat restoration and nature every day.
For more information, contact the Fulton County SWCD.
