The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced that U.S. honey first handlers and importers have approved continuing the National Honey Board research and promotion program.
In the referendum, 73.8% of first handlers and importers voting, who represented 85.5% of the volume of honey or honey products voting in the referendum, were in favor of continuing the program.
More than 50% of the first handlers and importers voting and more than 50% of the volume voting in the referendum were required for the program to continue.
To be eligible to participate in the referendum, first handlers and importers had to handle or import at least 250,000 pounds of honey or honey products during the representative period of Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021, and be subject to assessments under the program.
The Honey Packers and Importers Research, Promotion, Consumer Education and Industry Information Order, which has been administered by the National Honey Board since 2008, requires USDA to conduct a referendum every seven years to determine whether the industry is in favor of continuing the program.
For the program to continue, first handlers and importers had to approve the program by a majority of handlers and importers voting in the referendum, who also represent a majority of the volume represented in the referendum.
The honey research and promotion program is authorized under the Commodity Promotion, Research and Information Act of 1996.
The program was developed to administer an effective and coordinated program of generic promotion, consumer information and related research designed to drive consumption of honey and honey products in the U.S.
For more information about the National Honey Board and its programs, visit the National Honey Board AMS webpage page or visit their website at honey.com.
