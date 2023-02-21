Holgate FFA members from left, front row: Olivia Blaker, Isabelle Blaker and Logan Miller. Back row, from left: Madison Clark, Abby Brown, Hannah East, Parker Witte-Rohrs, Jonah Wenzinger and Wyatt Meyer.
The Holgate FFA Chapter has been very busy over the last year.
At the Henry County Fair, our chapter was represented in many different ways. At the fair, members showed market hogs, sheep, steers, goats, dairy steers, poultry, and rabbits. We also had a wide variety of wood working projects including decorative pieces, coffee tables boards and entertainment stands.
This fall, our members attended the Annual Farm Science review in London, Ohio and National FFA Convention. At Farm Science Review they visited different booths from companies related to the agriculture industry.
At national convention, students had the opportunity to attend general sesions, career success tours, and the expo center. While at convention, Hunter Wilhelm received his American FFA Degrees.
Our members were very excited to participate in career development events consisting of Urban and Rural Soils, Dairy Cattle judging and Dairy Products. We also got to enjoy a visit from the Ohio FFA Treasurer Katie Oestreich who helped teach us ways to grow in the FFA.
Our fall activities wrapped up with our members marketing and selling fruit, meat, cheese and bbq sauce in our annual fruit sale. Thank you to all of those who purchased items through our sale. Currently, students are preparing the SAE projects for evaluation and beginning to prepare for spring CDE contests.
