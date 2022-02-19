Among those from the Holgate FFA Chapter attending the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis in the fall were, from left: Daniel Buchhop (advisor), Anthony Walace, Xavier McCord, Ethan Showalter, Abby Brown, Drew Pahl, Ryder Eis, Madison Clark, Olivia Blaker, Allyssa Wagner, Justine Eis and Jonah Wenzinger.
HOLGATE — The Holgate FFA Chapter has been very busy this year. Our chapter was represented at the Henry County Fair in multiple ways. Members showed livestock such as market hogs, market sheep, market goats, dairy steers, market steers, poultry, and rabbits. Chapter members also exhibited woodworking projects like corn hole boards and tables.
This fall, members attended the Annual Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. At Farm Science Review, FFA members learned more about agricultural companies by browsing educational booths.
Members also attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo this fall. Students attended career success tours, general sessions, and the Expo. Center. FFA members Ryder Eis and Drew Pahl received their American FFA Degrees during the National Convention as well.
Our fall activities came to a close with our annual fruit, meat, cheese, and BBQ sauce sale. Members were given the opportunity to practice their marketing skills through this sale. Thank you to those who purchased items through our sale! Currently, students are preparing for spring CDE contests.
