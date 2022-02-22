The Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering new and established pond owners the opportunity to stock their ponds at a low cost.
An aerator tank truck from Fender’s Fish Hatchery (Baltic) will distribute preordered fish fingerlings on April 26 from 3:30-4 p.m. at the Defiance SWCD office.
Individuals are asked to bring their own containers filled with pond water. Line the container with an unscented plastic bag. Five to 10 gallon containers are adequate for 100 fish except for white amur and koi, which need 5-10 gallon containers per 2-3 fish. Fish are guaranteed to be in good condition on delivery, but staff cannot guarantee survival after the stock is in a pond. Order deadline is April 19.
Recommended stocking rates per one-acre pond:
• 100 bass, 250 bluegill and 250 redear sunfish
• 100 bass, 250 bluegill and 100 catfish
• 100 bass, 500 bluegill and 100 catfish
Fathead minnows may be stocked at a rate of 1,000 per one-acre pond. White amur needed varies on how much vegetation is in the pond (typically 2-3 per ¼ acre is adequate). Koi are for backyard garden ponds.
Fish for sale: fathead minnows, channel catfish, bluegill, hybrid bluegill, Redear sunfish, largemouth bass, black crappies, Japanese koi and triploid white amur. Perch are not available this year. Call the SWCD at 419-782-1794 or visit defianceSWCD.org.
