Rounding out the 2021-22 school year, our members participated in the wide variety of contests ranging from small engines, floriculture, animal management, general livestock, wildlife, equine and poultry at the district level.
They were also able to try their hand at the state level preliminary CDEs, as well. We had a very successful banquet to honor all of our members in every aspect that they help our program run. Many members attended State FFA Convention where we were able to celebrate Hannah Kovar in placing second in her Sheep Production Proficiency award and Brianna Brubaker placing second with her Veterinary Science Proficiency award. Hannah Kovar also received her State FFA Degree at Convention. We had 12 members attend FFA Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in eastern Ohio. While there, members were able to meet new friends from across the state and participate in a variety of outdoor activities.
The Fayette FFA has been on a roll coming into the 2022-23 year. The chapter’s members have been active in activities ranging from Fulton County Fair events, contests to Leadership Nights. We had many members showing livestock at the fair this year and were successful. During the fair members work at the pork stand two nights during the fair. It gives a chance for members that aren’t involved in showing animals a chance to get involved at the fair.
After the fair, we competed in county and district soil contests. The rural team placed second in the county and fourth at districts, qualifying the team for state participation. This team consisted of: Hannah Kovar, Hawk Brehm, Evan Beauregard and Leslie Burrow.
The dairy cattle and dairy foods contests were held at Edgerton this year. We had great participation from each team. We had members participate in the county trapshoot event that is held at the Fulton County Sportsman’s club. Those members were: Hawk Brehm, Caden Leininger, Zander Johnston, Wyatt Bieber, Garrett Costin, Braden Morgan, Riley Burkhard, Reilly Bailey, Erika Fetterman and Evan Beauregard. This year we placed first in the county. It is a fun event that the members look forward to each year.
Fayette hosted the county job interview contest where each of our participants advanced to the district contest including: Div 1 Willow Mitchell and Kelsie Storrs, Div 2 Erika Fetterman and Div 4 Hannah Kovar and Rebecca Stevenson.
National FFA Convention was attended by the 2022-23 officer yeam: Hannah Kovar (president), Hannah Hall (vice president), Erika Fetterman (secretary), Andre Alvarez (asst. secretary), Lilly Eberly (treasurer), Demi Storrs (reporter), Zoie Brown (asst. reporter), Evan Beauregard (sentinel) and Emerysn Sinks (student advisor).
While on our way to Indianapolis, we attended Wild Winds Buffalo Farm and learned about how they maintain their herd. We attended the concert put on through the FFA along with other FFA Members at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Thursday we started off the day with opening session of National Convention. We heard from the national officers and keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings.
Once session was complete, we visited the Expo where members visited industry leaders, colleges and technical schools to increase their awareness of what is available in the ag industry beyond high school. We attended a group activity participating in axe throwing. Fun times were had by all. Lastly, we mingled with other Ohio FFA members at the Buckeye Bash. Members were able to catch up with other members that they have met at FFA camp or state officers, as well.
To finish off convention, we attended National Days of Service where we help prepare Newfields Park for their Halloween event they were hosting that weekend. Brianna Brubaker received her American Degree at Convention this year. Upon returning to northwest Ohio, we had members attend an Ohio FFA Leadership night hosted at Elmwood High School. Students were able to mingle with other FFA members and participate in the state officer led workshops.
To get in the holiday spirit, part of our officer team participated in the Fulton County Christmas Cheer Toy drive at ACE in Wauseon on Nov. 18. Finishing up our fall CDEs, our novice and advanced parliamentary procedure teams advanced to districts from the county contest and placed third and fourth, respectively. The members that put in a lot of early practices and studying include: novice — Reilly Bailey, Dawson Schang, Carter Lavinder, Maycee Beers, Wyatt Bieber, Addison Schang, Kennedy Kunkle; advanced — Hannah Kovar, Hannah Hall, Demi Storrs, Emersyn Sinks, Evan Beauregard, Erika Fetterman, Zoie Brown, Lilly Eberly and Andre Alvarez. We look forward to all that 2023 has to offer in the remainder of our year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.