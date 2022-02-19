FAYETTE — It has been a very busy year for the FFA. They have done quite a few activities this year. Since FFA week last year members have participated in a wide variety of contests, events and activities. Members have been actively involved in in-person FFA events this year. Many members have taken advantage of being able to participate for the first time in in-person FFA events.
Fayette members wrapped up the 2021 school year with awards for many of our students who competed in numerous competitions throughout the school via online Career Development Events. Through their efforts members obtained 16 District 1 FFA team awards and 20 individual awards. Members were also recognized at the Virtual Ohio FFA State Convention. Brandon Brown, Eli Eberly, Brayden Herman and Addisyn Bentley were awarded their State FFA Degrees. Brianna Brubaker competed as a state finalist in the Equine Proficiency award area where she placed third in the State.
The summer came and went and of course members were still active. Members Erika Fetterman, Evan Beauregard and Jada Reinking spent a week at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum where they were able to enjoy fellowship with members from around the state of Ohio as well as interact in many outdoor activities. At the beginning of August the 2021-22 Fayette Officer team kicked the year off with their annual officers training and planning event. FFA members and officers participated in conducting a Kiddie Tractor pull for the Fayette Bullthislte Festvial as well as participating in the parade the same day.
Members kicked off the school year participating in many events at the Fulton County Fair. The girls straw stacking team of Rebecca Stevenson, Jada Reinking and Hannah Kovar placed first. Members also competed in Livestock Judging Contest put on by the Fulton County Ag Teachers. This event allows members of FFA, 4H and their parents to participate and be the judge for the morning.
While at the fair many of the Fayette FFA and 4H members exhibited livestock as well as shop and crop projects. Demi Storrs took home the trophy for the best soybeans, Neveah Powers won the best corn and Austin Fetterman took home first place for the Ag Communications project. All members did a great job volunteering as well for the Fulton County Pork Producers on both Monday and Wednesday night in the pork stand.
Following the fair members competed in a wide variety of FFA Career Development Events. They started out with the Agricultural and Urban Soil judging contest. Next came the Dairy Cattle Judging contest as well and the Dairy Milk Products contest where Brooke Vanderveer placed first in the district contest.
During October members were busy competing in the Fulton County Trapshoot contest as well as hanging out with the Fayette Kindergarteners. Members of the Ag Business class spent seven Fridays in the kindergarten classrooms teaching them about where their food comes from. At the end of the month the officer team traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, where they took in keynote speakers, toured various agribusinesses and congratulated the two newest American FFA Degree holders to the Fayette FFA; Rhys Ruger and Tanner Lemley.
We wrapped up the year with both the Job Interview contest, Food Science Contest as well as the County and District Parliamentary procedure contest. Hannah Kovar, Jada Reinking and Erika Fetterman all competed at the District Job Interview contest where Jada Reinking placed second.
During the Friday before Thanksgiving, FFA officers assisted with the kick off of Fulton County Christmas cheer toy drive. Both the novice and advanced parliamentary procedure teams placed in the top flour at the district Parliamentary Procedure contest.
At the beginning of December members also delivered their fundraiser of fresh Florida ctrus, nuts, beef jerky and BBQ sauce.
Members took a nice break over the winter holiday to gear up for the upcoming award season. Members worked on updating their SAE record books and preparing for upcoming contests. As members updated their records to apply for State FFA Degrees, American FFA Degrees and Proficiency awards.
As we begin 2022 FFA members will prepare to compete in the following contests: Wildlife, outdoor power and equipment, floriculture, livestock judging, poultry judging, equine judging as well as state dairy cattle and milk products. Other upcoming events for the Fayette FFA will include our annual strawberry sale, our Annual FFA Banquet on April 2 and upcoming State FFA Convention.
