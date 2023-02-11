In 2019 Governor DeWine unveiled the H2Ohio program, which is aimed at long-term water quality improvement. This is a statewide program that involves the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA), and Ohio Lake Erie Commission (OLEC).
Various projects are covered by the different agencies. The ODA encourages agricultural best management practices and the ODNR implements new and restored wetland areas. The OEPA oversees projects that work toward bettering drinking water infrastructure and Ohio Lake Erie Commission is working on new watershed modeling for the state. A couple universities in the state are working under the OLEC conducting watershed modeling research. The research consists of determining which practices are the most effective in large scales, and the number of practices which are needed to reach the Lake Erie water quality targets.
The most up to date H2Ohio information can be found online at: h2.ohio.gov .
On this website there are links to many news articles that cover all the interesting projects that have been or are being rolled out by each of these four agencies.
In addition to the news articles, there are new online dashboards outlining the progress being made towards reducing the impacts of harmful algal blooms. The H2Ohio Accomplishments of the Fiscal Year 2022 booklet has been published and can be accessed through the website as well. Pictured below is just a summary snapshot of the information someone can find in the H2Ohio Accomplishments of the Fiscal Year 2022.
If you are a person concerned for the future health of Ohio water bodies and infrastructure this website and the knowledge presented there can be a good source of information and reading to spark your interest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.