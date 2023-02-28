There are many benefits to planting cover crops which include soil quality, erosion control, fertility improvements, weed suppression, and increased presence of beneficial insects.
However, there is an increase in the management of the cover crop practices. Some consideration must be given to the termination of cover crops such as the type of covers crops selected and the management of spring growth management.
Ideally, the cover crop should be allowed grow as long as possible can adds more biomass and greater weed suppressive abilities to the fields.
If conditions are right, a living cover crops also can remove excess soil moisture to aid in spring planting. If spring conditions are dry, a living cover crop may remove valuable soil moisture needed for seed germination and emergence. The timing of termination is influenced by weather. Rain or no rain decisions to terminate cover crops are complex.
Cover crop type can lead to the determination needed to terminate the cover crop.
Some cover crops such as oats may not over winter and may be easier to manage in the spring. Others can be physically damaged to terminate such as cereal rye. This can be accomplished by a crimper which physically rolls over the rye and breaks the stalk. The timing of termination is usually done after planting as if done prior there is concerns of the plant material affecting the planting process.
Tillage or herbicide applications are also affective in terminating cover crops. The type and size of cover crops could influence the choice of tillage or herbicide options. Termination with an herbicide is generally done with a nonselective contact or translocated herbicides.
This can be a reliable option if applied at the appropriate herbicide rate and cover crop growth stage.
Always follow the label for rate and timing of applications to have a successful termination of cover crops.
In establishing cover crops and rotational crop restrictions are summarized in the Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois Weed Control Guide at u.osu.edu/osuweeds/files/2016/12/2017-Weed-Control-Guide-tnkpfi.pdf and in Penn State Extension’s Herbicides Persistence and Rotation to Cover Crops publication at extension.psu.edu/herbicides-persistence-and-rotation-to-cover-crops . Purdue Extension’s Successful Cover Crop Termination with Herbicides is another useful guide.
Contact your local OSU extension educator if you have questions about cover crop management.
