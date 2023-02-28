vomit toxin

Corn can be sample for Gibberella zeae, which causes ear rot and vomitoxin. The fungus appears like mold on kernels.

 Photo courtesy of OSU Extension

Moldy grain and vomitoxin levels vary considerably within the grain lot. This is largely because the number of ears infected with Gibberella zeae, the fungus that causes Gibberella ear rot and produces vomitoxin in the grain, and number of infected kernels on a given ear within a field are highly variable.

