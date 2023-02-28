COLUMBUS — The 35th Ohio Beef Expo will be held this March in Columbus.
The Ohio Beef Expo is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry attracting more than 30,000 beef industry enthusiasts annually.
Each spring, the Ohio Beef Expo provides attendees with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities and more together all in one centralized place at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The event will be held March 16-20.
Admission is free, however parking at the Ohio Expo Center if $5 per day. A weekend parking pass is $14.
Starting things off, all breeding cattle must be in the Breeds Building by noon on March 16. The trade show will then open in the Voinovich Building at 3 p.m. with it closing at 6 p.m.
The junior show check-in will be from 4-8 p.m. at the Gilligan Complex. A Social at the Hilton Columbus will end the night at 7:30 p.m.
On March 17 the expo officially opens. Contest packets can be picked up at the coliseum from 7-8 a.m., with the junior show check-in from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Gilligan Complex. The judging contest is part of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Associations Best Stockmanship Division. There will be no on-site registration. Early registration deadline is March 1. To register, for divisions and more information, visit https://www.ohiobeefexpo.com/schedule-events/youth-events.
Judging contest will begin at 9 a.m. in the coliseum. Awards will be given out at 2:30 p.m.
The trade show floor will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Voinovich Building. The Genetic Pathway Open will be open in the Breeds Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Genetic Pathway will feature the country’s best genetics and includes live cattle displays, semen and embryos. The online feeder cattle sale will start at 11 a.m. in the Voinovich building with the youth beef quality assurances training set for 12:30 p.m. at the coliseum.
There will be a lot of things going on in the Cooper Arena throughout the day. The red angus parade will be at 10 a.m. followed by the angus parade at 10:30 p.m. The hereford and shorthorn shows will both be held at noon. The miniature hereford show will be at 2 p.m.
Several sales will be happening at the Voinovich Building throughout the day including the chianina sale at 3 p.m., red angus at 4 p.m. and angus at 5 p.m.
Other events include the Murray grey show in the breeds building at 1 p.m., junior showmanship at 1 p.m. in the coliseum and limousin sale at 2 p.m. in the Voinovich Building. Cowboy happy hour will be from 4-5 p.m. in the Voinovich Building.
March 18 kicks off with the junior market animal show from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the coliseum. The trade show will be open from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. and the genetic pathway open will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The junior show checkin for heifers only will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Gilligan Complex.
There also will be several shows at the Voinovich Building throughout the day including: miniature hereford, 9 a.m.; shorthorn, 10 a.m.; hereford, 11:30 a.m.; simmental, 1 p.m. and Maine anjou at 3 p.m.
Cowboy happy hour will be from 4-5 p.m.
The Ohio Beef Expo will wind down on March 20. The trade show will be open from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and genetic pathway open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The junior heifer show will be held in the coliseum from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
For more information on the Ohio Beef Expo, visit www.ohiobeefexpo.com or call the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association at 614-873-6736.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.