PAULDING – Funds are being raised for a new asset to the Paulding County community.
The Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is seeking funds to improve the Black Swamp Nature Center grounds with a new pavilion.
The Black Swamp Nature Center was built in 2002 and has been used for nature programs, meetings, parties, receptions and more. The center also has several nature trails around it that are utilized on a regular basis. Recently, the nature center building needed some updating and a NatureWorks grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was secured for the work. However, something else was needed on the center grounds.
Officials at the SWCD decided there was a need for a pavilion on the center grounds after conducting a random sample of visitors.
“People in the community utilize the nature center,” declared Anna Gurney, education specialist with the SWCD. “We decided that a pavilion would be a good asset to the nature center.
“We would like to utilize the pavilion as an outdoor classroom,” Gurney explained. “We host quite a few field trips from schools all over Paulding and Defiance counties. Currently, our largest program is GREEN Day or Growing Resources for Environmental Exploration in Nature. In this program all of the fifth graders from Paulding County come to the nature center on one day and learn about a variety of topics including forestry, soil health, pollinators, water quality and more. This (the pavilion) will allow us host more kids and events. Also, we are hoping that it will encourage families to go outside and play.”
Gurney stated that receiving the NatureWorks grant for the center work gave officials hope that the pavilion could be done on the grounds with the community’s help.
“We wanted to keep the momentum going for the project so we are seeking community support to make the pavilion a reality,” she urged.
Officials plan to have the pavilion east of the parking lot off of Road 107. They are planning a 20 foot by 30 foot vaulted ceiling pavilion with a steel roof and cedar posts on a concrete pad. An estimate of $38,400 was given for the work.
“We wanted to make sure that the pavilion was an attractive asset to the community, and the cedar and steel will make sure that it is not susceptible to water damage,” Gurney remarked.
The SWCD has support from some local organizations for the project already. The Paulding County Area Foundation donated $20,000 toward the project with Paulding Putnam’s Operation Round UP donating $1,324.
“Smaller donations from individuals and our Conservation Classic Golf Outing have generated some additional funds as well,” Gurney said.
Donations of materials and skills also are welcome. Donations of rocks, cement for site work, mulch for trails, commercial benches and picnic tables are being sought.
“We also would welcome anyone with a skilled trade who wants to volunteer their time and talents,” Gurney encouraged.
To donate funds, materials or skills, contact the SWCD at 419-399-4771 or via email at Paulding@PauldingSWCD.org. Donations are tax-deductible.
With the community’s support, SWCD officials hope to have the project completed by this fall.
Gurney added that the new pavilion will benefit the community in many ways.
“Spending time outdoors in nature has been shown to be good for people’s physical and mental health,” she proclaimed. “Attractive recreational areas improve the livability of a community. By building a nice pavilion at the nature center, we are hoping that the community will be proud to call Paulding home and will visit the nature center often. Additionally, if people spend time in nature, then it is our hope that they will care about our natural resources.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.