(Editor’s note: Cash rents are expected to be up on average again according to Barry Ward, director of the OSU Income Tax Schools and a leader in production business management at OSU’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Each year, surveys are done on cash rents, though it will be a few months before 2023’s is finished. Ward said that he believes there will be an increase because “rents will likely continue to be driven by farmer equity and crop profit/loss. There will likely be continued upward pressure on cash rents again this year.” This is a look at the 2022 cash rents survey and other factors that impact cash rents.)
According to the Western Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rents Survey, cropland values in western Ohio were expected to increase in 2022 by 8.0 to 11.3 percent depending on the region and land class. Cash rents were expected to increase from 5.8 to 6.8 percent depending on the region and land class
Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rent
Ohio cropland varies significantly in its production capabilities and, consequently, cropland values and cash rents vary widely throughout the state. Generally, western Ohio cropland values and cash rents differ from much of southern and eastern Ohio cropland values and cash rents.
The primary factors affecting these values and rents are land productivity and potential crop return, and the variability of those crop returns. Soils, fertility and drainage/irrigation capabilities are primary factors that most influence land productivity, crop return and variability of those crop returns.
Other factors impacting land values and cash rents may include field size and shape, field accessibility, market access, local market prices, field perimeter characteristics and potential for wildlife damage, buildings and grain storage, previous tillage system and crops, tolerant/resistant weed populations, USDA Program Yields, population density, and competition for the cropland in a region.
Factors specific to cash rental rates may include services provided by the operator and specific conditions of the lease.
Study Results
The Western Ohio Cropland Values and Cash Rents study was conducted from January through April in 2022. The opinion-based study surveyed professionals with a knowledge of Ohio’s cropland values and rental rates. Professionals surveyed were rural appraisers, agricultural lenders, professional farm managers, ag business professionals, OSU Extension educators, farmers, landowners, and Farm Service Agency personnel.
The study results are based on 64 surveys. Respondents were asked to group their estimates based on three land quality classes: average, top, and poor. Within each land-quality class, respondents were asked to estimate average corn and soybean yields for a five-year period based on typical farming practices. Survey respondentswere also asked to estimate current bare cropland values and cash rents negotiated in the current or recent year for each land-quality class.
Factors Affecting Land Values/Cash Rental Rates
Ultimately, supply and demand of cropland for purchase or rent determines the value or cash rental rate for each parcel. The expected return from producing crops on a farm parcel and the variability of that return are the primary drivers in determining the value or rental rate. Many of the following factors contribute to the expected crop return and the variability of that return. Secondary factors may exist and could affect potential rental rates. These secondary factors are also listed.
Expected Crop Return
Rent and value will vary based on expected crop return. The higher the expected return, the higher the rent will tend to be.
Variability of Crop Return
Land that exhibits highly variable returns may have rents or value discounted for this factor. For example, land that is poorly drained may exhibit variability of returns due to late plantings during wet springs.Factors Affecting Expected Crop Return and Variability of Crop Return:
• Land (soil) quality: Higher quality soils typically translate into higher values or rents.
• Fertility levels: Higher fertility levels often result in higher values or cash rents.
• Drainage/irrigation capabilities: Better surface and sub-surface drainage of a farm often results in better yields and higher potential value/cash rent. Likewise, irrigation equipment tied to the land will allow for higher yields, profits and values/rents.
• Size of farm/fields: Large farms/fields typically command higher average cash rent or value per acre due to the efficiencies gained by operators.
• Shape of Ffelds: Square fields with fewer “point rows” will generally translate into higher value/cash rent as owners/operators gain efficiencies from farming fields that are square.
• Location of farm (including road access): Proximity to prospective operators may determine how much owners are willing to pay and operators are willing to bid for cash rents. Good road access will generally enhance value/rental amounts.
• Market access and local grain market prices: Access to multiple grain markets and the local grain prices and grain basis can drive value/rental rates.
• Previous tillage systems or crops: Previous crops and tillage systems that allow for an easy transition for new operators may enhance the cash rent value.
• Field border characteristics: Fields surrounded by tree-lined fencerows, woodlots or other borders affecting crop growth at the field edge will negatively impact yield and therefore should be considered in purchase price or rental negotiations.
• Wildlife damage potential: Fields adjacent to significant wildlife cover including woodlots, tree lined fencerows, creeks, streams, and such may limit production potential to border rows and should be considered in purchase price or rental negotiations.
Secondary Factors Affecting Land Values/Rental Rates:
• Buildings and Grain Storage Availability: Access to machinery and grain storage may enhance the value or cropland rental rate.
• USDA Farm Program Measurables: Farms that participate in the USDA Farm Program and have higher “program yields” may command higher values/cash rents than non-program farms.
• Services provided by operator: Operators that provide services such as clearing fence rows, snow removal and other services may be valued by the landowner. This may even be a partial substitute for cash rent compensation.
• Conditions of lease: Conditions placed on the lease by the landowner may result in fewer prospective operators and a lower average cash rent.• Payment Dates: Leases that require part or all of the rent to be paid early in the year (up-front) may result in lower rental rates due to higher borrowing or opportunity costs for the operator.
• Reputation of landowner or operator: Reputations of the parties may play a part in the cash rental negotiations. A landowner with a reputation of being difficult to work with may see cash rents negatively affected by this reputation. Farmers with a similar negative reputation may have to pay higher rents.
• Special contracts: Farms with special contract commitments may restrict the operator from changing crops based on market conditions. This may negatively impact cash rents. There may also be contracts that positively affect cash rents such as high value crop contracts or contracts for receiving livestock manure.
• Tolerant/resistant weed Populations: Problematic perbicide tolerant or resistant weed populations may negatively affect value or rental rates.
• Population density: Farmland in or around areas with significant populations or close to large urban centers may require extra time, care and caution and carry more risk which may negatively affect rents but may positively affect value as development potential may add value.
Western Ohio Results
Survey results from Western Ohio which includes the six-county area: Average Cropland
Survey results for average producing cropland showed an average yield to be 181.8 bushels of corn per acre.
Results showed that the value of average cropland in western Ohio was $8,953 per acre in 2021. According to survey data, average producing cropland is expected to be valued at $9,756 per acre in 2022. This is a projected increase of 8.97 percent.
Average cropland rented for an average of $214 per acre in 2021 according to survey results. Average cropland is expected to rent for $228 per acre in 2022 which amounts to a 6.61 percent increase in cash rent year-over-year. This 2022 rental rate projection of $228 per acre equates to a cash rent of $1.25 per bushel of corn produced. Rents in the average cropland category are expected to equal 2.3 percent of land value in 2022.
Top Cropland
Survey results indicated top performing cropland in western Ohio averaged 222.2 bushels of corn produced per acre and the average value of top cropland in 2021 was $11,000 per acre. According to this survey, top cropland in western Ohio is expected to be valued at $12,122 per acre in 2022. This is a projected increase of 10.2 percent.
Top cropland in western Ohio rented for an average of $267 per acre in 2021 according to survey results. Top cropland is expected to rent for an average of $283 per acre in 2022 (an increase of 6.21 percent) which equates to a cash rent of $1.27 per bushel of corn produced. Rents in the top cropland category are expected to equal 2.3 percent of land value in 2022.
Bottom Cropland
The survey summary showed the average yield for bottom performing cropland to be 149.0 bushels of corn per acre, with the average value of bottom cropland as $7,065 per acre in 2021. According to survey data, this bottom producing cropland is expected to be valued at $7,756 per acre in 2022. This is an increase of 9.78 percent.
Bottom cropland rented for an average of $165 per acre in 2021 according to survey results. Cash rent for bottom cropland is expected to average $175 per acre in 2022 which amounts to a 6.4 percent increase in cash rent year-over-year. This 2022 rent projection of $175 per acre equates to a cash rent of $1.17 per bushel of corn produced in 2022. Rents in the poor cropland category are expected to equal 2.3 percent of land value in 2022.
Results for the 2022-23 year will not be released until later this year after the current survey is completed.
