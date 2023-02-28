corn root

This image shows corn root affected by stubby root and lesion nematodes. Sampling for corn nematodes should be done during the growing season to help determine the relationship between nematode levels and potential damage to corn. Only fields that show damage, like stubby root, should be sampled for corn nematodes.

 Photo courtesy of OSU Extension

A soil test is a profitable investment to inform our nutrient management strategy. Some farms find value in increasing sampling frequency (every one to two years) and intensity with more samples per field (0.5 versus 2.5-acre grid). Another possible way to increase the value of soil sampling is to consider additional tests that can provide helpful management information. Some examples are soil health, soybean cyst nematode, and corn nematode testing.

