Agriculture is the dominant land use and a leading industry for Defiance County. Centuries of farm production have developed and strengthened rural lives, family income, and community economic development.
It begins at the farm and filters throughout our communities by supporting jobs, businesses, and families.
Defiance County’s top crop enterprise is soybeans at an annual value of more than $45 million and the number one livestock enterprise is dairy and milk at an annual value of more than $16 million.
The ag industry has faced and will continue to face many challenges throughout history. The people farmers feed and support through agriculture also face many challenges.
As the county celebrates National Ag week (March 21-27) let everyone be reminded that the solutions to these problems can be found by people working together.
The Defiance County agriculture industry has high impact value and equally high impact people. These individuals serve as leaders, role models, innovators, entrepreneurs and conservationists.
In 2012, an Agriculture Hall of Fame for Defiance County was established to honor outstanding individuals. OSU Extension, Defiance Soil, and Water Conservation District, and the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce had organized guidelines and a selection committee. Three awards will be selected annually with up to one posthumous honoree.
The Agriculture Hall of Fame of Defiance County will honor individual men or women who have made outstanding contributions to agriculture.
The 2023 Agriculture Hall of Fame awards will be presented at the Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast on March 21, at the Defiance Knights of Columbus Hall. The event will be from 8-10 a.m. and the keynote speaker is Eric Romich, energy education field specialist with OSU Extension. His topic will be Ohio Utility-Scale Solar Energy Updates.
A Farmers’ Share Breakfast will be served for $5 with pre-reservations being taken by Defiance County OSU Extension until March 14.
Individuals may contact the OSU Extension through the registration link at http://defiance.osu.edu or call 419-782-4771.
