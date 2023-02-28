Cover crops are becoming an increasingly popular tool used to improve farm sustainability, water quality, and species diversity in Northwest Ohio. Still on the fence about whether or not you should incorporate cover crops into your rotation?
Here are a few research-backed reasons you should consider covers.
Whether you look at grass, legume, brassica, or broadleaf species of cover crops, many different economic and ecological benefits can be seen. For example, improving soil health, preventing soil erosion, improving crop yields, conserving soil moisture, protecting downstream water quality, reducing input requirements, and improving the diversity of species on the farm are all benefits that cover crops can provide. Let’s focus on two main categories of these benefits: improvement of soil and prevention of nutrient loss.
Improvement of Soil
Ohio State University Extension conducted a study in 2021 looking at the soil health of farms across the state (2021 eFields Report). Management systems were taken into consideration, and results were grouped according to whether or not the farm utilized cover crops on the sampled field.
According to data analysis from these fields, the only fields in the study that had organic matter levels above 4 percent had utilized cover crops.
The majority of fields that did not use cover crops had organic matter levels between 2-2.5 percent, whereas the fields utilizing cover crops had an average of 3 percent organic matter. Also measured in this study was the permanganate oxidizable carbon (POXC), which measures the active carbon in the soil.
This portion is the carbon actively involved in nutrient cycling, which feeds microorganisms in the soil to break down nutrients stored in the organic matter of the soil.
A clear difference can be seen in POXC levels from fields with cover crops, which had an average of 500 ppm POXC, and fields without cover crops, which had an average of only 400 ppm POXC. The last parameter that this study measured was respiration, which is a measure of biological activity and organic matter decomposition in the soil.
Respiration is the process where soil microbes convert nutrients to inorganic forms which are plant available. Cover-cropped fields had a slight advantage in soil respiration levels, though the levels were quite similar. Overall, the results of the study point to fields that utilized cover crops as having a better ability to cycle nutrients in the soil.
A study conducted in Northern Indiana looked at the transformation of Nitrogen (N) in fields with and without cover crops (Christopher et al., 2021). The researchers studied the mineralization and nitrification of nitrogen in these fields.
Mineralization is the process where organic nitrogen is converted to ammonium so it can be taken up by plants. Nitrification is the process where ammonium is transformed into nitrate, another form that can be taken up by plants.
The results of the study showed that cover crops, where biomass was left in the field, provided significantly higher nitrification and mineralization rates than fields without cover crops. The average rates of nitrification and mineralization in fields with cover crops were 2.0 mg N kg-1d-1 and 4.8 mg N kg-1d-1, respectively.
The averages for the fields without cover crops were much lower, around 0.5 mg N kg-1d-1 for both nitrification and mineralization. This study demonstrates the cover-cropped fields had an almost 4x and 10x rate of nitrification and mineralization when compared to the fields without cover crops.
Prevention of Nutrient Loss
With Lake Erie’s water quality becoming a hot topic, there is beginning to be some scrutiny on farms in the region. One tactic that can be implemented to improve the issue at hand is to reduce the amount of nutrients leaving the field. Cover crop adoption can be one method to achieve this goal. A 2021 study conducted across 4 sites in Ohio looked at nitrate losses from tile systems over one water year (Hanrahan et al., 2021).
They compared fields cover-cropped with cereal rye and white mustard to fields without any cover crop by measuring tile nutrient concentrations continuously.
In eight of the twelve months, the cover-cropped fields showed a significant reduction in tile nitratelevels.
The study showed an average of 84 percent reduction in tile nitrate levels, or a 39-pound reduction in nitrate leaving the field when cover crops were implemented.
Over time, the incorporation of cover crops into a farm operation can provide big benefits to input costs and the quality of that farm’s soil and water. By improving the health of the soil, fertilizer rates can be cut down over time, improved water-holding capacity and less runoff can be seen, and a bigger presence of soil biota can help to combat pests and disease.
Are you ready to let cover crops work for you?
For questions about how you can implement cover crops into your operation, contact Rachel Cochran, CCA, Water Quality Extension Associate for Paulding, Defiance, and Van Wert Counties, at cochran.474@osu.edu. Individuals can also walk into the OSU Extension Office at 503 Fairground Drive, Paulding or call 419-399-8225.
(Referenced: Arnold, G.; Badertscher, M.; Barker, J.; Barnes, T. et al. (2022). 2021 eFields Report. Retrieved from https://digitalag.osu.edu/efields; Christopher, S. F., Tank, J. L., Mahl, U. H., Hanrahan, B. R., & Royer, T. V. (2021). Effect of winter cover crops on soil nutrients in two row-cropped watersheds in Indiana. J. Environ. Qual. 2021; 50: 667– 679. https://doi.org/10.1002/jeq2.20217; Hanrahan, B. R., King, K. W., Duncan, E. W., & Shedekar, V. S. (2021). Cover crops differentially influenced nitrogen and phosphorus loss in tile drainage and surface runoff from agricultural fields in Ohio, USA. Journal of environmental management, 293, 112910. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.112910)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.