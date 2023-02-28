Ohio State University Extension Defiance County and Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District conducted three trials this past 2022 growing season at the ACRE Farm on Evansport Road.
The trials consisted of a soybean planting date trial, soybean relative maturity trial, along with fungicide, insecticides applications with wheel traffic trials. These studies were designed as a randomized complete block with treatments and replications.
Plots were scouted regularly from planting to harvest with no significant incidence of insect or disease pressure in any of the trials. Weather played a role in the relative maturity and planting date trials as some early rainfall events and the lack of rain in the late in the growing season did affect crop development.
Planting date study results showed that the highest yields were produced from April 29-May 20 planting dates. Even though there were no statistical differences between these two dates, there were statistical differences in yield when compared to the June 6 and June 21 dates. The June 21 planting date had the lowest yield in the study.
In the next trial, officials studied the effect of relative maturity on soybeans yields when planted on a single date. On May 20, officials planted four relative maturity varieties that consisted of 2.4 RM, 2.7 RM, 3.1 RM, and 3.8 RM. In this trial, soybean yields were not significantly different among our four relative maturities. The 2.7 RM was the highest measured yielding variety while the 3.8 RM was the lowest measured yielding variety.
In the last trial officials evaluated the effect of foliar fungicide, foliar insecticide, a combination of fungicide and insecticide, and wheel traffic on soybean yield. The fungicide/-insecticide combination, and insecticide only treatments were not significantly different from the control which had no applications.
There were significant differences in grain yield for the fungicide only treatment and the fungicide-insecticide treatment. The wheel traffic only treatment yield was the lowest but was not significantly different than the control.
A summary of data has been published in the the 2022 eFields-on-farm research publication and online. eFields is a program from The Ohio State University dedicated to advancing production agriculture through field-scale research.
To investigate further into these trials and many other research topics across the state of Ohio please go to our website: go.osu.edu/efields.
The ACRE farm has started a winter wheat trial with a biological seed treatment fall 2022 and are in the process of planning the remainder of the 2023 research projects. ACRE (Agriculture, Conservation, Research and Education) Farm is located on county-owned farmland and supported by the Defiance County Board of Commissioners.
