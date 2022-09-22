Columbus
COLUMBUS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the pesticide certification and training (C&T) plan for one year.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture’s existing C&T plan remains in effect until the U.S. EPA approves the proposed plan modifications or until those plans expire on Nov. 4, 2023.
In 2017, the U.S. EPA finalized new federal standards for those who apply and handle restricted-use pesticides.
These changes require states, territories, and federal agencies with existing EPA-approved certification plans, which includes the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), to submit proposed modifications to comply with federal standards.
Each state must have a C&T plan approved by the EPA administrator that meets the rule requirements. Once the plan is approved, the state has primacy to license pesticide applicators.
ODA submitted a revised C&T plan to EPA Region 5 in February 2020, and a revised submission in April 2021.
EPA reviewed the plan and provided comments to ODA in December 2021. A final plan addressing these comments is due back to EPA this fall for approval.
The revised C&T plan will impact have:
Addition of the
definition of “Use” into statute
All persons involved with handling an opened container of restricted use pesticides must be licensed or meet the new direct supervision requirements.
Examples include pre-application activities (mixing and loading the pesticide), applying the pesticide, other related activities, including, but not limited to, transporting, or storing pesticide containers that have been opened, cleaning equipment, and disposing of excess pesticides, spray mix, equipment wash waters, pesticide containers, and other pesticide-containing materials.
New core competency standards for
commercial and
private
applicators
ODA will help ensure providers of approved recertification training incorporate new USEPA core competencies: label comprehension, safety, environment, pests, pesticides, equipment, application methods, laws/regulations, responsibilities of supervisors and noncertified applicators and professionalism.
The core training programs, study materials, and pesticide exam will need to be updated to reflect the new core competencies.
To address the workload involved with this task, additional resources will be needed (OSU PSEP/Extension, industry groups, potential federal agency assistance, and potentially ODA staffing).
Addition of
use-category specific competency
standards
The recertification training, study materials, and exams will need to be updated to meet the additional use-category specific competency standards.
Every commercial and private category competency must be addressed to meet the new standards (32 categories).
The use-category specific training to meet the new standards will need to be incorporated into the applicator’s next continuing education credit cycle (recertification cycle).
Minimum age for applicators
All private and commercial applicators will be required to be at least 18 years old.
ODA will need to incorporate a method for verification of age on applications or at the time of the pesticide exam.
Requirements for direct supervision
Non-certified (non-licensed) applicators must be 18 years old, unless on farm under a family member’s direct supervision (then 16 years old would be acceptable).
Non-certified (non-licensed) applicators must be trained every year and records must be kept. The training requirements found in 40 CFR 171.201 have increased significantly to mirror those of the worker protection handler training.
Additional
recordkeeping
Commercial applicators will need to record their license number when applying restricted-use pesticides.
Restricted-use dealers will need to start recording the address of the residence or principal place of business of each certified applicator, along with the expiration date of the certified applicator’s certification.
A new RUP Dealer Sales form will need to be created by ODA, and some firms may need to update their databases to be in compliance.
Training materials will need to be updated to reflect these changes.
Online recertification options will be
formally added
ODA will continue to support online options for recertification.
Resources will be needed to refine this process that was originally put together very quickly during the pandemic. This is a popular resource for applicators.
However, these offerings need to be updated and improved to provide for better integration with the OSU Pesticide Safety and Education Program and ODA’s licensing database.
