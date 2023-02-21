The Evergreen FFA Chapter is celebrating its 55th year with 80 FFA members who are dedicated to developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.
At the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year, the longtime Agricultural Education Teacher and FFA Advisor, Susan Hanifan retired from the school after teaching for twenty years. Following her departure, Miss Alexis Howell was hired to fulfill Mrs. Hanifan’s position at Evergreen Local Schools.
Last summer, the new FFA officers for the 2022-23 school year were inducted into their officer positions. This year’s president is senior, Kyle Feeback; secretary is junior, Jessica Campbell; treasurer is sophomore, Meegan Gleckler; and reporter is senior, Haley Entenmann.
Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, the chapter has been involved actively in contests, leadership events, and community service projects. This year, the chapter has had an enormous number of first year members who received their Greenhand Degree. In December, the chapter inducted 45 new members into the program. The requirements for our members to receive this honor were to enroll in an agricultural education course, recite the FFA motto, learn the FFA history, as well as nine other requirements.
Early in the 2022-23 school year, the Evergreen Chapter participated in the Fulton County Fair. At the fair, the chapter had 65 projects displayed through poster and woodworking projects. Members did a great job by receiving an A or B ribbon on their projects. Members also took time out of their busy fair schedules to volunteer at the Fulton County Pork Producers stand on Tuesday. Working the Pork Producers stand is a twelve-hour day for members. This event would not be possible without the support from the Lytton Fox Hunters, Evergreen Administrators and Bus Drivers, Evergreen FFA Alumni, and other community supporters.
Following the Fulton County Fair, the FFA members competed in a variety of Career Development Events (CDE). These contests included: Soils Judging, Milk Quality & Products, Dairy Cattle Judging, Job Interview, Parliamentary Procedure, Public Speaking Contests, Ag Communications and Ag Sales. The chapter also competed in the Fulton County Trap Shoot Contest. Since the beginning of the school year over 75% of our members have competed in a CDE. Within these competitions, members are able to learn a variety of skills from interviewing to news writing to soil evaluation based on urban and rural practices.
In late October, the chapter took eight FFA members to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. This was the first time any of the current members had attended this event. While at the convention, members were able to listen to keynote speakers and tour a variety of agribusinesses and industry related facilities.
Throughout the months of October and November, the FFA Chapter participated in the traditional FFA fundraiser fruit sales. The chapter sold fruit, peanuts, tree nuts, BBQ sauces, honey, maple syrup, cheeses, meat sticks, and candles. Throughout the sale, the chapter sold over $16,000 of product. To encourage the members to sell and reach the chapter goal of $15,000 of product sold, members who sold $400 earned their FFA jacket. This year, 19 FFA members reached this goal and received their jackets. The fruit was then delivered in early December. Thank you to everyone who supported the fundraising efforts of the FFA members. Alongside the 19 members who received their jacket through the fruit sale fundraiser, 7 other first-year FFA members were fortunate enough to receive their FFA jackets through the Ohio FFA Jacket Grant program. All first-year members submitted an application to apply for the grant. The Ohio FFA was fortunate enough to receive donations for 200 jackets in total.
One of the requirements for the Evergreen FFA members is to complete a community service project throughout the school year. Since the start of the school year, over 60% of the members have completed at least one service project. The chapter actively helps with the Fulton County Christmas Cheer Program. The Friday before Thanksgiving, members assisted with the Christmas Cheer Toy Drive Kickoff at Ace Hardware in Wauseon.
A unique community service project to Evergreen FFA is the Thanksgiving Dinners. Each year, the chapter coordinates a food and monetary drive to receive donations for families in need of Thanksgiving Dinners. In November, the chapter partnered with the Evergreen High School Student Council and Evergreen Elementary to receive donations. The dinners are distributed directly to Evergreen families. Through the donations, the chapter was able to assemble thirteen family size Thanksgiving Dinners for the local Evergreen families.
National FFA Week is something that the Evergreen Chapter is looking forward to celebrating. This year, the chapter has decided to host several new activities for the school and community. There will be a spirit week, where the high school students can choose to dress up. The members hope to conduct a staff luncheon for teacher appreciation day.
Following FFA Week, one of the FFA members will be traveling to Denver, Colorado for the National FFA Next Generation Conference in Animal Sciences. Back in October, Meegan Gleckler completed a vigorous application process to be selected as one of less than 100 national FFA members to attend this conference. In December, Meegan received the exciting news that she was selected to attend the conference. The trip is in late February. Meegan will be able to participate with other FFA members from across the country to learn more about the animal sciences industry through roundtable discussions, industry tours, and general sessions at the conference. Meegan is quite excited to receive such a high honor and be able to attend this conference.
The Evergreen FFA has announced its annual spring banquet date for Saturday, April 22. The chapter has done an excellent job this year and is looking forward to celebrating their achievements at the banquet in April with family, friends, and community supporters.
In May, approximately 20 FFA members will travel to Columbus for the Ohio FFA State Convention. This is a two-day convention where members attend sessions, award presentations, a career fair among other activities. This will be the first time these FFA members attend this event.
Throughout the summer, the chapter will have members attend Ohio FFA Camp in Muskingum, Ohio. This will be a week long camp with FFA members from across the state. The members will participate in leadership workshops and camp activities, such as swimming, hiking, and high ropes. As for now, the chapter will continue its success through growth of its members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.