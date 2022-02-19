EDON — The Edon FFA Chapter is celebrating its 83rd year with 72 FFA members who are dedicated to developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.
Even with the challenges of the past year, our members continue to work hard and develop themselves as leaders who take pride in giving back to the community.
During the 2021 FFA Week, members raised $1,356.71 for Cancer Assistance of Williams County through their “Coins for Cancer” challenge. Additionally, members wrote more than 200 cards to individuals going through challenges through “The Sunshine Project”.
Finally, in October our members provided snack bags for harvest crews at the Edon Cooperative through their Feeding Farmers event. In total, over 200 bags were made and delivered to local farmers during the harvest season. Students in the Edon FFA program have cumulatively logged over 2,000 hours of community service over the past year.
Members of the Edon FFA Chapter were very busy this past year with Career Development Events as well, participating at the sub-district, district, and state levels. Contests that members participated in included: Grain Merchandising, Farm Business Management, Public Speaking, Ag Mechanics, Ag Power Diagnostics, General Livestock, Envirothon, Soils, Job Interview and Parliamentary Procedure.
One requirement of our program is that students maintain a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Program and keep records of their projects. Over the last year, our students have logged more than 8,300 hours in their SAE’s and have had a total economic impact of more than $137,375 in our community.
Hundreds of Edon students have experienced and enjoyed the variety of programs FFA has to offer and have earned awards and accolades for their efforts. This past May, three members received their State FFA Degrees: Paige Briner, McKenna Hickman, Austin Huffman, and Kerrin Towers. Jacob Dulle represented our chapter on the highest level by receiving his American FFA Degree in October.
Although many of our FFA members do not live on a farm, the FFA gives them the opportunity to learn more about our agriculture-based community. All of our students get involved in the experience whether they have grown up on a farm or not because it teaches them leadership skills and helps them better prepare for their futures. We have had many of our students go to college after graduation for an agricultural major due to their participation in the FFA chapter.
We know that none of what we do would be possible without the unselfish contributions of so many individuals throughout our community. Our chapter is incredibly grateful for all the support and assistance that allows us to achieve such high levels of excellence each year.
