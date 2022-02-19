EDGERTON — The Edgerton FFA Chapter is excited to celebrate National FFA Week. This FFA Week embraces many years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the wonderful things to come in the future. More than 700,000 members across the country will be participating in this year’s National FFA Week. All of these members have a passion for Agriculture. Here at Edgerton we have many activities planned for the week.

We are planning events during our school day as well as our annual FFA community pancake breakfast on Saturday February 26 here at the high school. We love to have our community come out and enjoy our free will donation breakfast.

So far this year we have had many accomplishments as well as many changes. We have been flexible in these changes and adapted to the new. We have participated in Soils Judging, Dairy Cattle Judging, and worked hard on our record books. Through all of this the students have worked extremely hard to do well. We look forward to many achievements but know there is hard work ahead of us as we strive for high standards. We look forward to many other contests this spring, from Ag sales and power diagnostics to General Livestock Judging, Agronomy, Equine, and many more.

Edgerton is looking forward to many new ideas and great successes from the students as well as the continued support of the community and school. We are wishing luck to the members who are applying for their State and American Degrees as well as our members who are moving on to district contests.

The Edgerton FFA Chapter will be celebrating National FFA Week by having many different activities. We will be having spirit days for the whole week. We will host an animal petting zoo for the elementary kids at Edgerton. We will also host a teacher appreciation luncheon for the teachers at Edgerton because they do so much for the students in FFA. All students at Edgerton can participate in the spirit days and not just the kids in FFA.

We are proud of the accomplishments of the chapter but look forward to what we can do in the future. The students involved in Edgerton FFA are working hard and will continue to make strides to success.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments