Students in the Edgerton food science class packed bags that were distributed to local farmers as a way of thanking them for supporting our program. Seated from left are: Holly Stark, Brianna Wickerham, Molly Hennessey, Addie Cape and Lydia Walters. Standing from left are: Olivia Martenies, Grace Schroeder, Sadie Walthers, Ashlee Hug, Luisa Rudersdorf, Elissa Bowen, Mathew Sinclair, Cydney DeGryse and Justin Huffman.
Several Edgerton FFA students participated in district Dairy Cattle Judging where they evaluated dairy cattle for ideal characteristics. Pictured, from left are: Grace Schroeder, Holly Stark, Cory Herman, Carolyn Herman, Blake Flower, Casey Evertts, Gretchen Keppeler, Trinity Slabaugh, Makayla Keppeler, Giselle Romero, Jay Dockery, and Adyn Herman.
Last fall, Edgerton FFA students traveled to Indianapolis to participate in the National FFA Convention activities. Pictured from left are: Elissa Bowen, Grace Schroeder, Makayla Keppeler, Blake Flower, Adyn Herman, Jay Dockery, Lydia Walters, Molly Hennessey, Casey Everetts, Ava Herman, Drew Osmun, Cory Herman, Holly Stark, Gretchen Keppeler, Storm Goebel.
Students participating in Edgerton’s FFA Chapter this year include, front row from left: Holly Stark, Drew Osmun, Grace Scroeder, Blake Flower, ELissa Bowen, Shaun Murphy, Makayla Keppeler, Storm Goebel and Molly Hennessey. Second row from left: Ashlee Hug, Addison Cape, Olivia Martenies, Cydney DeGryse, Sadie Walthers, Justin Huffman, Taylor Dietsch, Caden Franz and Kenneth Miller. Third row from left: Avery Perez, Ashlyn Brobst, Morgan VanDyke, Ava Herman, Gretchen Keppeler, Giselle Romero, Carolyn Herman, Dominic Gill and Lane Cape, Fourth row from left: Casey Everetts, Dylan Saul, Jay Dockery, Adyn Herman, Cory Herman, Braden Leppelmeier, Kobe Kittle, Noah Grandey and Cole Payton.
Photo courtesy of Edgerton FFA
Photo courtesy of Edgerton FFA
Photo courtesy of Edgerton FFA
EDGERTON — The Edgerton FFA Chapter is excited to celebrate National FFA Week. This FFA Week embraces many years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the wonderful things to come in the future. More than 700,000 members across the country will be participating in this year’s National FFA Week. All of these members have a passion for Agriculture. Here at Edgerton we have many activities planned for the week.
We are planning events during our school day as well as our annual FFA community pancake breakfast on Saturday February 26 here at the high school. We love to have our community come out and enjoy our free will donation breakfast.
So far this year we have had many accomplishments as well as many changes. We have been flexible in these changes and adapted to the new. We have participated in Soils Judging, Dairy Cattle Judging, and worked hard on our record books. Through all of this the students have worked extremely hard to do well. We look forward to many achievements but know there is hard work ahead of us as we strive for high standards. We look forward to many other contests this spring, from Ag sales and power diagnostics to General Livestock Judging, Agronomy, Equine, and many more.
Edgerton is looking forward to many new ideas and great successes from the students as well as the continued support of the community and school. We are wishing luck to the members who are applying for their State and American Degrees as well as our members who are moving on to district contests.
The Edgerton FFA Chapter will be celebrating National FFA Week by having many different activities. We will be having spirit days for the whole week. We will host an animal petting zoo for the elementary kids at Edgerton. We will also host a teacher appreciation luncheon for the teachers at Edgerton because they do so much for the students in FFA. All students at Edgerton can participate in the spirit days and not just the kids in FFA.
We are proud of the accomplishments of the chapter but look forward to what we can do in the future. The students involved in Edgerton FFA are working hard and will continue to make strides to success.
