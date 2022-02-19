EDGERTON — The Edgerton FFA chapter has had no shortage of involvement across age groups and grades during the 2021-22 school year.
In September, the chapter kicked off the school year by working at the Williams County Fair Milkshake stand. This is an annual job the chapter takes on, and there was no shortage of help. As a fundraiser, the chapter held a tailgate before the homecoming football game. They grilled the signature pork patties. As a service activity, the chapter made “Thank A Farmer’’ goody bags and delivered them to farmers in the area during harvest season.
In October, 15 members attended the National FFA Convention, held in Indianapolis. They joined up with Fairview FFA Chapter and enjoyed many amazing activities including hearing the keynote speaker and retiring officers speeches, visiting a candy factory and Fair Oaks Farm, and seeing Edgerton Graduate and FFA member Madison Freeman walk across the stage and recieve her American Degree.
In November, Edgerton held District Leadership Night. Three state officers came to present a workshop on teamwork and how to effectively lead others. Around 100 FFA members from across District 1 were in attendance.
Officers are planning two very important events that will take place in Feburary: pancake breakfast and FFA week. Later in 2022, Edgerton FFA will also celebrate State convention, state degree recipients, and recognition banquet.
2021 was an exciting year for Edgerton FFA as they were able to get back to more normal events as well as start new traditions. There are a lot of fun events to look forward to in 2022 as Edgerton FFA works to make a positive difference in the lives of not only their members, but also those in the community around them.
