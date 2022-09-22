Defiance County
The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that serves all farmers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective and efficient agricultural programs for all Americans. FSA provides America’s farmers with a strong safety net through administration of farm commodity and disaster programs.
FSA works to effectively implement farm legislation, passed by Congress, that provides payments and services that farmers and producers need by administering credit and loan programs while managing conservation, commodity, farm marketing programs and providing risk management assistance and recovery support in times of economic distress or disaster.
FSA administers disaster assistance programs that provide financial support to crop and livestock producers affected by drought, flood, and other natural disasters. FSA also provides support to assist farmers in managing financial risks associated with commodity price and revenue fluctuations through commodity programs. FSA’s conservation programs assist farmers and landowners in applying conservation measures to enhance and maintain the quality of soil, water, and related natural resources and wildlife.
Farming is a business, and just like other business owners, farmers need access to financial resources (i.e., capital) to grow and build their enterprises. FSA Direct Farm Operating Loans support established, underserved, and beginning farmers by providing short-term financing to cover annual operating expenses.
FSA-guaranteed farm operating loans help farmers obtain more affordable financing from a bank or other lending institution by providing the commercial lender a government guarantee. FSA Microloans are tailored to the smaller scale operations of beginning farmers and farmers serving local and regional food markets – including urban and small-scale diversified farmers.
FSA offers loans to help farmers get the financing they need to start, expand, or maintain a family farm. FSA offers targeted farm ownership and farm operating loans to assist underserved applicants as well as beginning farmers.
The Defiance County FSA office is located in the Evergreen Lane Office Complex on Evansport Road. Other offices in the complex are Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) and OSU Extension.
Most FSA offices are made up of several program technicians and a county executive director.
In some offices, like Defiance County, there is also a Farm Loan Program team co-located with the Farm Program team.
The Defiance County FSA office offers many programs to our local farmers. The current commodity safety net program, ARC/PLC; the Conservation Reserve Program, Acreage Reporting, the Emergency Relief Program, Farm Storage Facility Loans, Marketing Assistance Loans and many others.
Some facts about Defiance County as they pertain to FSA are as follows: Defiance County has just over 8,492 acres in Conservation Reserve Program; in 2022 our farm operators reported planting 52,558 acres of yellow field corn; 111,925 acres of soybeans; and 10,535 acres of wheat. From the 2020/2021 National Agricultural Statistics Services (NASS), 73% of the land that makes up Defiance County is harvested cropland. That is over 191, 000 acres that are worked, planted, and harvested by Defiance County and other surrounding area farmers every year.
Every program offered by the Farm Service Agency, be it Farm Program or Farm Loan, requires producers to follow standards and submit required information set by Congress.
The staff of the Defiance County Farm Service Agency office is here to help the farmers of Defiance County understand what is needed and when it is needed.
Did you know that FSA sends free electronic news and information directly to your email and cell phone? As FSA staff learn of new programs and perhaps, changes within current programs, its office can send out a quick message to you.
Let the FSA know if you have changed your cell phone number or email address so you won’t miss any news from the office. FSA staff can send short SMS text messages and emails to producers to keep you updated on programs.
To subscribe, visit farmers.gov/subscribe to sign up and receive emails and text messages. If you want to subscribe and need help, just ask the staff for assistance.
If you own or operate farm ground in Defiance County and are unfamiliar with our programs, we urge you to call or stop by the office so we can fill you in on all FSA can do for you.
Check us out on our Ohio FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/oh
