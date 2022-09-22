WASHINGTON, D.C. — Corn, soybean, and cotton production is down from 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued Sept. 12 by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Corn production is down 8% from last year, forecast at 13.9 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 1% from 2021, forecast at 4.38 billion bushels; cotton production is down 21% from 2021 at 13.8 million 480-pound bales.
As is done every year in September, planted and harvested acreage estimates for cotton were reviewed based on all available data, including the latest certified acreage data from the Farm Service Agency. Because of the completeness of the data, corn and soybean acreage were also reviewed for this report, a month earlier than usual. As a result, area planted to corn is estimated at 88.6 million acres, down 1% from the previous estimate; area planted to soybeans is estimated at 87.5 million acres, down 1% from the previous estimate; and area planted to cotton is estimated at 13.8 million acres, up 11% from the previous estimate.
The average U.S. corn yield is forecast at 172.5 bushels per acre, down 2.9 bushels from last month’s forecast and down 4.5 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts record high yields in California, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Acres planted to corn, at 88.6 million, are down 5% from 2021. Area to be harvested for grain is forecast at 80.8 million acres, down 1% from last month and 5% less than was harvested last year. As of Aug. 28, 54% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 6 percentage points below the same time last year.
Area for soybean harvest is forecast at 86.6 million acres, down 1% from last month but less than 1% more than was harvested last year. Planted area for the nation, estimated at 87.5 million acres, is up less than 1% from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average 50.5 bushels per acre, down 1.4 bushels from last month’s forecast and down 0.9 bushel from 2021. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, and Mississippi will be record high.
NASS forecasts all cotton area to be harvested at 7.88 million acres, 10% above last month’s forecast but 23% fewer acres than were harvested last season. Yield is expected to average 843 pounds per harvested acre, down 3 pounds from last month’s forecast but up 24 pounds from 2021. Area planted to all cotton is estimated at 13.8 million acres, up 23% from last year.
NASS surveyed more than 7,000 producers across the country and conducted objective yield surveys for corn, cotton, and soybeans in preparation for this report. The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.
