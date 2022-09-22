WASHINGTON, D.C. — Corn, soybean, and cotton production is down from 2021, according to the Crop Production report issued Sept. 12 by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Corn production is down 8% from last year, forecast at 13.9 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 1% from 2021, forecast at 4.38 billion bushels; cotton production is down 21% from 2021 at 13.8 million 480-pound bales.

