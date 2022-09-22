Toledo
CIFT has a continuing mission to not just offer technological support for food and agriculture, but also to help highlight the industries and organizations in our region who are leading the way in that space.
In the spirit of that mission, CIFT organized a tour to showcase technological elements and hidden gems within Northwest Ohio in the food and agricultural industry.
The tour was led by CIFT president and chief executive officer Rebecca Singer, and included representatives from leading companies in the food and agricultural space as well as the honorable Lt. Governor Jon Husted.
CIFT felt this was a unique opportunity to highlight the strength, ingenuity, innovation and depth of the food and ag industry in Northwest Ohio and provided the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted an opportunity to engage with business leaders.
The first stop was Rhodes State College in Lima. Rhodes State College has introduced a new curriculum, The Agriculture Associates degree program to help create the next generation for this increasingly in demand field. This program allows students to earn Federal Aviation Administration unmanned aerial system, pesticide application and crop advisor certifications. Demonstrations of this technology were given to the distinguished guests. This was followed by a Q&A with local business leaders, farmers, the college and state representatives.
The latest challenges facing Ohio were shared and discussed along with possible solutions both from the public and private sectors.
The next stop was Universal Pure (formally Hydrofresh) located in Delphos and featured High Pressure Processing. This is a technological technique using cold pasteurization subjecting products already sealed in their final packaging being subjected to a high level of hydrostatic pressure transmitted by water. This process extends shelf life and allows the product to maintain a “clean label.” A short demonstration followed by questions around this process were conducted with the group.
The tour then moved on to its final destination at Cooper Farms in Van Wert. This stop included a showcase of a vertically integrated business from production to processing. The Lt. Governor was also given a short tour of the slicing facility at the plant. Cooper Farms provided lunch and then Singer led an in depth roundtable conversation on the unique challenges the food and agricultural industries are facing. Issues such as workforce and regulatory hurdles were discussed, along with public programs designed to help training employees such as Ohio’s TechCred.
In the end, many great ideas were shared and possible next steps were laid out in this important ongoing conversation and collaboration.
CIFT will continue to take the lead in creating these events as well as helping food and agricultural companies to compete and grow in Northwest Ohio and beyond. To follow our work and the latest developments, visit the website at www.ciftinnovation.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.