STRYKER — Stryker FFA has had many new career learning opportunities in the 2021-22 school year. Students have learned flexibility and are ahead of the normal schedule for the school year. Students are working on more than 20 service projects for local individuals, farmers, and business owners. Some highlights from this year included: submitting over 100 still projects at the Williams County Fair, raising chickens, rabbits, and more than 40 yellow perch, hosting various events at John Deere Kids Day of Play in Archbold, continuing to expand our extensive fall fundraiser into a career growth opportunity for students, and sending students to National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The flagship program for Stryker FFA is without question the fall fundraiser. With origins as the FFA Fruit Sale, advisor Matt Arnos and the students have transformed it into an expansive career project. Annually, the students design, market, sell, create, fulfill, and deliver custom orders to their customers. Some of these projects include powder coated custom monogram letters, steel Panther paw prints, Ohio State signs, Michigan signs, and wooden toys. The students were especially proud of the addition of the monogram letter signs because of the complexity of the custom orders and how well they turned out. The flyers created by students also included QR codes, so that customers can view videos of the students manufacturing the projects. Students chose the projects that require programming and operating equipment using a variety of materials including wood and metal. The students are learning how to be proficient with Mastercam, AutoCad, Solidworks, Aspire, Torchmate, and Cura softwares to operate this equipment.
Mr. Arnos has actively been in contact with industries in an effort to ensure the classroom experience provides value to the students. He works to find industries that are very willing to take an active role in providing this information and materials for the Career Tech Education programs being taught at Stryker Local School. Many companies have also assisted in acquiring equipment for the school, and providing expertise with the setup and operation of the equipment. Stryker FFA is thankful to more than 80 businesses large and small who support the program with their generosity.
Several students are assisting with the school CNC shop scheduling process as project managers, and are gaining experiences that will help them in a manufacturing leadership role. Stryker’s FFA shop activities are very unique and groundbreaking in providing students with real-world experiences about working environments. It is our hope to provide employees with proficient employees right out of high school.
Stryker Local School and Mr. Arnos are proud to be recognized this winter by CNC Software Incorporated, makers of Mastercam software, in Tolland, CT. CNC Software will feature Stryker Local School in a number of upcoming industrial magazine articles as an incredibly rare school opportunity for students to learn machine programming. Stryker is exceptional in its adoption of Mastercam software for children as young as elementary school, who are learning to program machines even at such a young age.
Stryker FFA plans to celebrate National FFA Week with a thank-a-farmer event, petting zoo, ag olympics, strong man competition, pedal tractor pulls, and more.
Stryker Local School is also reaching its younger grades to better prepare them for career readiness. The Panther Ed Tech elementary program, which is in its third year at Stryker, provides project based learning activities. This kindergarten through 6th grade program introduces students to 3D modeling, 2D design, graphic design, STEM, laser cutting, CNC wood routing, injection molding, drone flying, CNC HAAS mill machining, robotics, electrical circuits,
3D printing, vinyl cutting, basic hand tools, power tool identifications, green screen production of movies, and many more hands on projects. The computer software array includes Aspire, Mastercam, Cricut Design and Autocad. This helps students incorporate a great knowledge base to utilize the Engineering Design Process.
