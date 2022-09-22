ALEXANDRIA, Va. --As harvest begins across the country, the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) reminds farmers about the importance of taking precautions to ensure treated seed does not enter the grain supply.
Seed treatments provide farmers with an economical means of protecting seeds and seedlings against early-season insect pests and diseases—resulting in stronger and more uniform stands, healthier plants and higher crop yields.
Farmers and applicators know the importance of proper treated seed management to minimize the risk of pesticide exposure to humans and the environment.
This includes removing, and properly disposing of, all treated seed remaining in containers and equipment used to handle harvested grain.
“Treated seeds are one of the most innovative solutions that support farmers’ efforts to sustainably meet the growing global demand for food,” said ASTA president and chief executive officer Andy LaVigne.
“Not only are seed treatments highly effective, their extremely targeted, precise approach reduces the need for farmers to apply products over the entire field. For the environment, this means less impact on natural resources and non-target organisms. For farmers, it means lower production costs, and higher more consistent yields. For consumers, it means greater access to high-quality, affordable food.”
ASTA and other stakeholder groups offer a variety of educational resources to assist those involved in the process of treating, handling, transporting, or planting treated seeds. To learn more, visit: seed-treatment-guide.com.
