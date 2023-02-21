After a few years of uncertainty for the Archbold FFA Chapter, things are finally turning around.
With contests finally being held in person again, Archbold FFA members are excelling more than ever. Their continued perseverance and hard work has made for a great year for the chapter.
To start off 2022, the officer team, accompanied by some freshmen FFA members, presented to the eighth grade students at the middle school in order to recruit members for the next school year. After giving a slideshow presentation on what FFA is all about, the high schoolers led some activities such as cup stacking and spaghetti tower building in order to teach teamwork. To end the presentation, the students got to eat dirt pudding, which resembled the soil unit of the freshman class.
In early May, 11 FFA members got the opportunity to attend the Ohio FFA Convention. On the way to Columbus, they toured Kalmbach Feeds, where they learned all about different types of livestock feed and how it is processed. At the convention, the students attended various group sessions which included award ceremonies, keynote speakers and officer inductions. They were also able to explore the FFA Expo in their free time, where they could shop, visit college reps and attend leadership workshops. On the last day of the convention, Cole Plassman got the chance to walk across the stage as he received his State Degree. Towards the end of May, the Archbold FFA Chapter hosted its annual elementary petting zoo. At this event, FFA members educate elementary school students about different kinds of livestock as the kids get the chance to pet them.
The Archbold FFA Chapter also participates in many events outside of school. For example, some of the members came together to make cookies and frosting for their booth at the annual Kenn Feld Group Kid’s Day. The members helped kids decorate various agriculture themed cookies including tractors, barns, livestock and more. A little while later, some FFA members worked for the Archbold FFA booth at the Backyard Bash, which helped raise money for the chapter. In addition, many FFA members volunteered their time to work at the beef and pork booths at the Fulton County Fair.
As the school year began, FFA members got the chance to participate in various different contests. In September, both the Urban Soils team and the Ag Soils team placed third qualifying them for the state contest. Sophomore Tessa Nafziger placed first overall individually at Districts. Congratulations!
Some of the FFA officers also got the chance to travel to Columbus to attend the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference where they learned how a bill is put on the floor of the house and works its way into law. They also got the chance to practice lobbying for their cause and eat lunch with some Ohio legislators.
Every year, the chapter holds their annual Ag Business BBQ to thank members of the community that contribute to the chapter. The livestock science classes raise the chickens themselves in the barn for 4-5 weeks. The chapter spends the morning prepping and cooking the chicken, so they can deliver them to businesses around lunch time. In 2022 we cooked and delivered over 250 meals to businesses in our community.
In October, some of the members got to participate in the district dairy cattle and dairy foods contest. The dairy cattle team placed 8th and the dairy foods team placed 5th. At the end of the month, seventeen members attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. On the way, the students toured J&M Manufacturing where they learned all about the making of various types of farm equipment. They also got to tour POET Biorefining where they learned about how corn is processed into ethanol. The students ended their day with a visit to Indy Scream Park where they got to enjoy a variety of different haunted house experiences. November was a very busy month for the Archbold FFA chapter. In early November, eight students competed in the County Job Interview Contest. Freshmen members Alana Tracz and Kira Murillo placed third and fourth, respectively; Sophomores Emerson O’Brien and Augusta Martin placed fifth and sixth, respectively; Juniors Tayanna Bagrowski and Rayne Kinsman placed first and third, respectively, and senior members Tommi Bok and Eve Crossgrove placed third and fourth, respectively. With her first place finish, Tayanna advanced to the district contest where she placed first and moved on to the state contest. At the state contest, Tayanna placed fifth in her division.
Also in November, a team consisting of Titus Rufenacht, Aaron Miller, Baylee Lumbrezer, and Tayanna Bagrowski competed in the district food science contest. As a team, they placed sixth and Tayanna placed sixth overall individually, qualifying her for the state competition. About a week later, the Archbold FFA officer team competed at the county parliamentary procedure contest. The team, led by chairman Cole Plassman and accompanied by officers Baylee Lumbrezer, Tayanna Bagrowski, Maddie Thiel, Titus Rufenacht, and Aaron Miller placed third.
To end the year, the Archbold FFA held their annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive and our Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The Food Drive is a joint effort between the Elementary and High School buildings, with over 4,000 items collected in 2022. The Fruit Sale Fundraiser is our Chapter’s largest fundraiser, which accounts for 65% of our annual income. We would like to thank the community for once again supporting us by purchasing the items we have to offer.
Looking ahead to 2023, we expect more of the same from our Chapter, FFA members and the Archbold community.
