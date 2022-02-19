ARCHBOLD — Last year was a very different-looking year for the members of the Archbold FFA Chapter. With all the uncertainty surrounding what the school year would look like, our members showed a lot of perseverance in face of a lot of adversity.
To start off 2021 the members were busy getting ready compiling their information for the FFA Award season, which brought good news that Andrew Francis, Kalleigh Fry, William Nofziger and Sam Ruffer would earn their State FFA Degrees at the virtual Ohio FFA Celebration at the beginning of May. Additionally, 2020 graduate Katie Goering placed third in Ohio for the second consecutive year in the Agricultural Education Proficiency Area with her job placement experience at Sauder Village.
Three members would also be tapped to receive the highest honor that FFA can bestow upon its members, the American FFA Degree. The 2021 American Degree winners were 2019 graduate Simon Short, as well as 2020 graduates Katie Goering and Kayden Meyer. The American Degree was officially conferred at the 2021 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 31.
While the Career Development Events looked a lot different in 2021, as they were all held virtually, our members made the most of the situation as best they could. In late January into early February were the Fulton County and District Public Speaking Events. In 2021, Tayanna Bagrowski and Haylee Valle competed in the FFA Creed Speaking competition; where they memorize and recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed. At the County-level, Haylee placed fourth and Tayanna placed second, earning her a spot in the District contest, where she placed fiftth. In Beginning Prepared, where a student will compose and present a 5-7 minute speech on an agricultural topic of their choosing; Baylee Lumbrezer placed third at the County. In the Extemporaneous Speaking Event, where a student will draw from a number of topic areas, chose one of them, and has 30 minutes to research and prepare a 4-6 minute speech; Weston Ruffer placed first in the county and sixth at the District.
In early March members of the Agribusiness Management course competed in the Farm Business Management online quiz, placing second in the District and 15th overall in Ohio. The top three individuals were Weston Ruffer, William Nofziger, and Andrew Francis. Later that month, Tommi Bok, Baylee Lumbrezer and Breah Ruger competed in the Equine Management Event, placing seventh in the District. Individually, Tommi was 18th in the State. Weston Ruffer competed in the Ohio Dairy Cattle Evaluation Event, placing 96th out of 488 students. In the General Livestock Event, the team from Archbold placed 114th of 164 teams, with the high scores being Cole Plassman, Logan Meyers, and Maddie Thiel.
On April 10 we held our annual FFA Awards Banquet, where we recognize the success of our members and our Chapter. Later that month, Madan Estrada, Micah Schmidt and Kolbi Horst competed in the Agricultural Mechanics online event, placing 44th in the State.
Throughout the summer, FFA members are busy working with their livestock projects for either Henry or Fulton County Fairs. There were also seven students who took advantage of the Animal Science facility at the school’s campus by raising hogs for their freezers, which were processed in October.
On August 5th the FFA ran a concession stand at the Backyard Bash in Downtown Archbold, with all the proceeds going to benefit Fulton County Christmas Cheer. In all, along with other programs run throughout the 2020-21 school year, our chapter made a contribution of $4,000 to Christmas Cheer to help with their service to our local and extended community.
This past fall, Archbold participated in Urban and Agricultural Soil Judging Contests. For the Ag Soils team, Kennedy Fitzenreiter and Cameron Lemley competed; and for Urban Soils Bryce Meyers, Jordan Rodriguez and Aaron Miller all participated, placing seventh in the District. The Archbold FFA also participated in the Dairy Cattle and Dairy Foods District contests on Oct. 14. The Dairy Cattle Event consists of evaluating dairy cattle for breeding soundness, body type, and genetic traits. The team placed fourth in the District with the top four individuals being Baylee Lumbrezer, Titus Rufenacht, Kara Schintkey, and Kalleigh Fry. The Dairy Foods contest has the students identify cheese, perform milk quality tests, and identify defects in both milk and milking equipment. This year’s Team placed seventh in the district and was composed of Madan Estrada, Eve Crossgrove, Micah Schmidt, Cole Plassman and Wyatt Armstrong.
At the end of October 12 members attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. On the trip, they toured Unverferth Manufacturing in Kalida where they got to see a global equipment company at work, as well as how they use a mix of modern technology as well as more traditional methods in a modern manufacturing setting. They attended the sessions of the Convention, Career Expo, and were able to interact with other FFA members from across the nation.
In early November six members competed in the Fulton County Job Interview competition. Freshmen members Oliver Siebert and Preston Nofziger placed 3rd and 5th, respectively; Sophomores Tayanna Bagrowski and Callie Nafziger placed 1st and 5th, respectively; Junior Wyatt Armstrong placed third, and Senior Kalleigh Fry placed second. With their top two finish, Tayanna and Kalleigh qualified for the District event, held November 9th at Oak Harbor High School. At the District contest, Kalleigh finished third, and Tayanna was the District winner. As the District winner, Tayanna qualified to compete at the State event on December second, making her the first student from Archbold to compete at that level in over 15 years. At the State, she finished second place in her Division.
On November 18 the FFA Officer Team competed in the Fulton County Parliamentary Procedure contest, where they learn the rules of Parliamentary Law and run a business meeting where they perform a number of Parliamentary abilities. At the contest, the team of (Chairman) Kalleigh Fry, Zoey Ripke, Kacie Wolf, Tayanna Bagrowksi, Maddie Thiel, Cole Plassman and Baylee Lumbrezer placed 4th. The last week of November, the
FFA organized a canned food drive in the high school and elementary buildings to benefit Fulton County Christmas Cheer. In all, nearly 4000 items were donated by the students during the week. We’d like to thank the students and parents in the community for their continued support of our efforts to contribute to Christmas Cheer.
The next week FFA members sorted, organized, packaged and delivered the items from our Fruit Sale; which is our principle fundraiser to support our Chapter’s programming. This year’s sale totaled just over $35,000; which is a tribute to how well our community supports its FFA Chapter.
With the beginning of the new year, the FFA Members are busy as usual. Currently we are in the process of planning for FFA Awards and Degrees and National FFA Week. For FFA Week in 2022, our committee is planning a week of activities throughout the building to involve the entire student body, as well as a Coloring Contest for students in Kindergarten through Second Grade.
The last 21-months have been very trying for our members, as well as all students across the state and country; and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and will embrace the challenges they bring.
