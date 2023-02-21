2022 proved to be a very eventful and successful year for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter.
On March 6, three of our member participated in the virtual district one Agriscience Fair and all three placed first in their respective categories: Hunter Leupp, Food Systems; Julia Schuurman, Animal Systems; and Lakota Siegel, Power Systems. On March 2, 13 of the AFNR students competed in the Ohio Greenhand CDE. As a team they were ranked 94th out of 149 teams. On April 2, the Millcreek West Unity FFA held their annual 86th Annual FFA Banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commons at Hilltop High School. Members and guests were served a meal of pulled pork, baked beans, piggy mac, coleslaw, Chex mix, brownies, and ice cream catered by Red Ember Catering, with the pork being donated by Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse. After the meal, the Greenhand ceremony began with 15 Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resource students receiving their Greenhand FFA Degree. From these new Greenhands, Levi Cox was selected as the Star Greenhand. The awards ceremony continued with eight members in Animal and Plant Science being awarded their Chapter FFA Degrees. The Star Chapter Awards were as follows: Star Chapter in Production was Carson Crossgrove, Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Hunter Leupp, Star Chapter in Placement was Matthew Wyse and Star Chapter in Agrisceince was Ian Hoffman. There are three members from the chapter who are receiving their State FFA Degree on May 6 at the State FFA Convention and they were recognized at the banquet: Lana Baker, Ericka Dennison, and Hunter Leupp. In addition, Kodi Brenner and Joe Reamsnyder were honored for being candidates of the American FFA Degree this fall. To complete the evening, the 2022-23 FFA Officer Team of: Ingrid Hoffman (president), Alora Siegel (vice president), Joscelyn Layman (secretary), Brooke Moreland (treasurer), Shealyn Brown (reporter), Abby Austin (student advisor), Levi Cox (sentinel) and Olivia Rossman (student council representative), were installed. The evening would not have been possible without the generous donations and contributions of sponsors and community members. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter would like to specially thank the following for their support and generosity throughout the 2021-22 school year: Red Ember Catering for catering the meal, Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse for donating the pork, Dr. Harris for capturing the evening on camera, North Central FFA for help with the center pieces, and the 2022 Banquet Sponsors: B&G Outdoor Power Equipment Ltd., Oberlin Farms Demolition & Recycling LLC, Miller Family Farms, GGC Feeds LLC, Superior Farm Supply, Wieland Family Farms, Edon Farmers Co-op, Pettisville Grain Company, Rupp Seeds Inc., Unity Antique Power Club, Tom and Jean Gerig, Schaffner Farms, Handyman Hardware, Lennard Farm Trucking, Ohio Ag Equipment, Rimm Kleen Systems, West Unity Lions Club, Williams County Beef Producers, Williams County Dairy Association, Williams County Pork Producers and The Kenn Feld Group.
The month of May was busy for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. To begin the month, ten members attended Ohio State FFA Convention, participated in state band and choir, and received many awards. On May 5, at the second general session, Ian Hoffman was awarded second place in Star State in Agriscience and third place in Agriscience Proficiency, Integrated Systems. The following day, at the fourth general session, five of the members were honored on the stage. Alora Siegel was recognized for her Gold Rated Treasurer book, Joscelyn Layman was recognized for her Gold Rated Reporter book, Julia Schuurman placed first in Agriscience Fair Divison 5 Animal Systems, Lakota Siegel placed second in Agriscience Fair Divison 1 Power Systems, and Hunter Leupp placed second in Agriscience Fair Division 5 Social Systems. At 6:30 p.m. the State Degree Session began and the group celebrated with Lana Baker, Ericka Dennison,and Hunter Leupp as they received the coveted State FFA Degree. From Oct. 26-29, six of the chapter members, Levi Cox, Ingrid Hoffman, Olivia Rossman, Conner Sanders, Lakota Seigel and Jordan Schaffner, and one of our graduated members, Julia Shuurman, went to National Convention along with Ms. Frey. On October 27, during the second general session, they watched as Julia Schuurman placed sixth in the nation with her Division 5 Animal Systems Agriscience Fair project. To round out the convention trip, the chapter celebrated as Kodi Brenner and Joe Reamsnyder received the highest degree that the FFA Organization can bestow upon its’ members, the American FFA Degree. The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure team consisted of the 2022-23 FFA Officer team of Abby Austin, Shealyn Brown, Levi Cox, Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, Brooke Moreland, Olivia Rossman, Alora Seigel. They competed in the Williams County Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Leadership Development Event on Nov. and placed first in county competition. December began with the chapter hosting a school-wide Can Drive to collect non-perishable items to restock our school food pantry. Items were collected on December 9th and 13th from each of the elementary classes and high school academy rooms. Collectively, 2,802 items were donated. The second grade brought in the most with 890 items, and the kindergarten and kinder cadets were second with 567 items. Nora Frank brought in the most items with over 200. Miss Yoh’s academy brought in the most food for the high school with 100 items and Miss Frey’s academy was second with 63. Least to say, the school food pantry is now overflowing, with all the donations going to support those in the Hilltop community.
Dec. 16, our chapter hosted the Ohio State FFA President, Aubrey Schwartz. Aubrey lead each of the classes in a workshop on communication. The Millcreek-West Unity officer team then hosted Aubrey for lunch and team Christmas party. On December 18th, the officer team had their annual winter outing at Trine University in Angola, Indiana where they successfully/not so successfully learned to ice skate. They finished the evening with a meal at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.