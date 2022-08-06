The 2022 Defiance County Junior Fair Court has been decided.
Members of the court will be crowned during a ceremony at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 at the show arena at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville.
Members of the junior fair royalty lead by example. Court members help at several junior fair events including the junior fair livestock show, youth recognition night, kids’ day and the showman sweepstakes. Here is a look at the junior fair royalty.
Queen
Carrie Zeedyk
Zeedyk, 17, is the daughter of Russell and Susan Zeedyk. The senior at Fairview High School has been a member of the Farmer Agriculturalists 4-H Club for 12 years and the Fairview FFA for three years. Zeedyk of Ney has held several offices in her 4-H club and been involved in many activities through her FFA chapter. She will be the 2022-23 president of the Fairview FFA chapter. At the 2022 Ohio FFA Convention, she placed fourth with her crop production project.
Zeedyk also is involved in the Fairview High School Student Council, volleyball, basketball, softball, National Honor Society and with St. John Lutheran Church as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School leader.
Zeedyk is excited to be named queen and is ready to make an impact on young leaders in the community. She aspires to be the queen to make a difference in the lives of young 4-Hers just as the queens did when she was younger.
ATTENDANTS
Clara Westrick
Westrick, 17, of Defiance is a senior at Tinora High School. She is the daughter of Amanda Westrick and Drew Westrick. Westrick has been a member of the Country Customs 4-H Club for 12 years and is a member of Girl Scout Troop 10155. She has participated in many 4-H activities, holding multiple offices in her club. Westrick is serving as president of her 4-H Club and the Defiance County Teen Leaders. She is a 4-H camp counselor and has obtained the 4-H Star Member Award each year since 2014. Outside of 4-H, Westrick has volunteered at Kaitlyn’s Cottage and is involved in the Tinora Cross Country and the track and field teams.
Kennedy Hill
HIll, 18, is a Fairview High School graduate. She is the daughter of Willow and Jason Hill. She has been a member of the Best in the Northwest 4-H Club for 12 years and a Fairview FFA member for four years. Hill was involved at Fairview in softball and cheerleading. She participated in several FFA chapter events and state and national conventions. Hill is a member of the 5 Star Dance Studio program and currently serves as a 4-H camp counselor.
Bethany Singer
Singer, the daughter of Andrew and Beverly Singer, is a junior at Fairview High School. The 16-year-old has been a member of the Country Customs 4-H Club for 11 years.
Singer is active at Fairview High School where she participates in volleyball, basketball, Relay for Life, Little Hoopsters, Operation Christmas Child, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a member of the concert choir. She has held numerous officer positions with her 4-H Club.
Kenzie Hancock
Hancock, 15, is a sophomore at Tinora High School. The daughter of Kevin and Tracy Hancock has been a member of the Country Bunch 4-H Club for 9 years and Tinora FFA for two years. She currently serves as the secretary for her 4-H Club and is a 4-H camp counselor. Westrick has participated in many FFA activities including the Envirothon, dairy judging, and various agronomy contests. Hancock is a member of the Tinora cross country and track teams. She is active with the Tinora Helping Hands and Ram Radicals.
Jenna Collins
Collins, 18, is the daughter of Jarrod and Shanna Collins. The 18-year-old Fairview High School graduate is a nine year member of the Apache Spirits 4-H Club and 14 year member of Girl Scout Troop 10070. She has held several officer positions with her 4-H Club including currently serving as president. She as been a 4-H Star Member since 2015 and has helped with several committees in her club. She is also involved with Girl Scouts, where she has earned the Silver Award and enjoys helping with activities such as camps and helping younger members earn badges. At school, Collins participates in the cheer squad, is president of the World Language Club, is a member of National Honor Society and student council and sings in the choir. In her spare time, she assists as a dance teacher and is a member of the praise and worship team at her church.
