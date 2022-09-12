Zeedyk boys

Brandon Zeedyk (left) won middleweight class 12 swine, reserve champion middleweight market gilt, reserve champion market gilt, champion pig catch, champion commercial ewe lamb, supreme ewe and first place junior sheep showmanship. Brett Zeedyk (center) won first place swine intermediate showmanship, swine middleweight class winner, champion middleweight market barrow, reserve champion middleweight market barrow, champion market barrow and overall champion market hog. Brady Zeedyk won champion heavyweight dairy feeder and reserve champion dairy feeder.

