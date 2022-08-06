That’s the question people will ask as the Ayersville FFA’s Straw Loading Contest gets underway at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the infield of the grandstand area.
During the contest, teams must load 40 bales of straw onto a convention ton pickup, drive through a designated obstacle course, and then unload the bales and stack them. Teams will consist of three members of the same FFA Chapter, 4-H Club or junior fair board.
Drivers must be licensed and insured.
Any contestant younger than 18 must have his or her parent sign a fair release of liability form, which are available from the secretary’s office or from Don Hammersmith.
The entry fee is $12 per team and proceeds will go to the children’s hospital.
There will be four classes: female youth, male youth, adult male and adult female. Trophies will be awarded to the top team in all divisions.
The contest is limited to the first 15 teams that enter on the day of the race. The race will be timed with a maximum of 10 minutes given.
During the contest, there will be at 15 second penalty for each broken bale of straw. There will also be a 15 second penalty for missing or knocking over at traffic cone in the obstacle course.
After loading the bales, all team members must ride in the cab of the truck through the entire obstacle course with the doors to the truck completely closed. The contest will start at the second judge’s whistle and will stop after the straw has been unloaded and stacked at a designated location. All team members must then get in the cab of the truck with all the doors closed.
Any straw that falls from the truck, unless it is a broken bale, must be reloaded.
Broken bales will be replaced by officials before the next team goes through the course.
Spectators will be allowed in certain areas of the infield during competition to cheer on their favorite teams.
