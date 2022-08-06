The 2021 Showmanship Sweepstakes participants included, front row: Hannah Shininger (left), Kaitlyn Zeedyk (center and overall winner) and Megan Hancock. Back row, from left: Hanna Johnson, Emily Wentland, Luke Schroeder and Blake Zeedyk.
The best of the best will compete during the Defiance County Fair’s Showmanship Sweepstakes Contest at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
The contest, coordinated by the Defiance County FFA Chapters, will have the senior showmanship champions from each of eight specialties show their species before a panel of judges. An overall winner will then be selected for showmanship.
Contestants will show the species they won showmanship in to the judges. The contest will be held at several locations. Horses will go first this year, with the contestant showing off his or her skill at the horse arena. The poultry, rabbit and goat showmanship winners will then show their stuff at the Strausbaugh Arena. Winding down the competition this year will be the sheep, beef and swine at the main show arena.
Individuals who wish to see some of these contestants in action prior to the showmanship contest, may head to the fair for judgings or watch on their computers. During the week several Defiance County Junior Fair shows will be livestreamed.
Individuals going to Hix-TV’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/HixTv, will be able to watch the beef show at 5 p.m. Aug. 20; swine show at 5 p.m. Aug. 21; sheep show at 9 a.m. Aug. 23 and the livestock sale at 9 am. Aug. 26. Those who visit the Defiance County 4-H Facebook page, facebook.com/defianceco4h, may see the junior fair royalty ceremony at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 and the Cloverbud graduation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
