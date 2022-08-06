sweepstakes

The 2021 Showmanship Sweepstakes participants included, front row: Hannah Shininger (left), Kaitlyn Zeedyk (center and overall winner) and Megan Hancock. Back row, from left: Hanna Johnson, Emily Wentland, Luke Schroeder and Blake Zeedyk.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance OSU Extension

The best of the best will compete during the Defiance County Fair’s Showmanship Sweepstakes Contest at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

