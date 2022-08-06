Crowds can get a preview of what area high school band performances will be like this fall as the Defiance County Fair presents the Show of Bands.
The Show of Bands will be held at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. There will be free admission to the show. A donation will be made to each participating school.
The area high school bands will perform many of the songs they will showcase at upcoming football games and concerts this fall. Crowds should expect to hear some old favorites as well as some new songs.
Band members have been working hard on new routines to delight the crowds.
Marching bands from all five Defiance County school districts as well as a few from neighboring counties are expected to participate in the Show of Bands. This is the second year the show will be held following the COVID pandemic.
Immediately following the show will be the 4-H/Fairview Young Farmers’ pig catch. Youth, who have completed the third grade and are not older than 13, may take part in the pig catch.
Applications for the pig catch are available online at the Defiance County OSU Extension website. They must be returned to the extension office by Aug. 19 or turned into the junior fairboard office at the fairgrounds prior to 3 p.m. Aug. 21.
Participants must have facilities to house and be able to feed the pigs if they are the winner. Winners will take the animal as a 4-H swine project and show the animal at next year’s fair.
