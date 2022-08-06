Senior Day will be held Aug. 24 at the Defiance County Fairgrounds.
Seniors age 60 and older will be admitted to the fairgrounds for free until 5 p.m. The day is sponsored by the Defiance County Senior Services and the Defiance County Senior Fair Board.
There will be several free events for seniors from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the senior and veterans pavilion on the grounds.
Events begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts with a cop as several police officers from different jurisdictions will be on hand to talk to the community.
At 10 a.m., the Community Christian Choir will perform, followed by a performance of the one-man band at 11 a.m.
There will be a free lunch at noon sponsored by by the Defiance County Senior Fairboard, Postema Insurance, Schaffer Funeral Home and Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home. No reservations are required for the lunch. The menu includes a turkey and swiss sandwich, broccoli salad, cookie, grapes and chips. Drinks include lemonade, coffee and bottled water.
There will be bingo at 1 p.m. The games are sponsored by Antwerp Manor, Hicksville Eagles and Glenn Park.
Seniors needing transportation to the fair can call Dennis at 429-782-3233. For more information call 419-782-3233 or 419-542-5004. Individuals also may visit www.defiance-county.com/seniorsevices.
