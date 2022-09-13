Logan Schroeder (left) won first place beef intermediate showmanship, first place overall intermediate beef/dairy showmanship, champion beef female, first place intermediate Boer kid, first in class market goat, reserve Boer market wether goat and first place open reserve beef breeding. Luke Schroeder won first place beef senior showmanship, first place overall senior beef/dairy showmanship, champion market heifer prospect, champion beef feeder, champion middleweight beef steer, champion market beef steer, first place senior showmanship, champion lightweight market lamb, champion middleweight market lam, champion market lamb, first place open beef senior showmanship and first place open champion prospect heifer.
Logan Schroeder (left) won first place beef intermediate showmanship, first place overall intermediate beef/dairy showmanship, champion beef female, first place intermediate Boer kid, first in class market goat, reserve Boer market wether goat and first place open reserve beef breeding. Luke Schroeder won first place beef senior showmanship, first place overall senior beef/dairy showmanship, champion market heifer prospect, champion beef feeder, champion middleweight beef steer, champion market beef steer, first place senior showmanship, champion lightweight market lamb, champion middleweight market lam, champion market lamb, first place open beef senior showmanship and first place open champion prospect heifer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.