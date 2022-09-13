Schroeder boys

Logan Schroeder (left) won first place beef intermediate showmanship, first place overall intermediate beef/dairy showmanship, champion beef female, first place intermediate Boer kid, first in class market goat, reserve Boer market wether goat and first place open reserve beef breeding. Luke Schroeder won first place beef senior showmanship, first place overall senior beef/dairy showmanship, champion market heifer prospect, champion beef feeder, champion middleweight beef steer, champion market beef steer, first place senior showmanship, champion lightweight market lamb, champion middleweight market lam, champion market lamb, first place open beef senior showmanship and first place open champion prospect heifer.

