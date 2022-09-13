reserve champion pen of 2 market lambs

Jacob Russell raised the reserve champion pen of two market lambs. Shown are, from left: Carissa Moser, Olivia Joyner, Tom Sanders of Werlor Recycling and Russell.

Jacob Russell raised the reserve champion pen of two market lambs. Shown are, from left: Carissa Moser, Olivia Joyner, Tom Sanders of Werlor Recycling and Russell.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments