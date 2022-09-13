winner 8

Olivia Zeedyk won first place dairy goat junior showmanship, champion all other breeds milking doe and reserve champion dairy doe in show. Jarred Black won first in class market goat.

Olivia Zeedyk won first place dairy goat junior showmanship, champion all other breeds mining doe and reserve champion dairy doe in show. Jarred Black won first in class market goat.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments