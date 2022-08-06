Bring out the kids for plenty of family fun at the Defiance County Fair.
Kids’ Day will be Thursday, Aug. 25, at the fair. There will be ride specials, free activities and the kids’ raffle drawing. The gates will open at 8 a.m. to the fairgrounds.
Things kick off with the open class fun goat show at 8 a.m.
Free midway entertainment begins at 10 a.m. when the All American Exotic Petting Zoo opens as does the pig races. The Magic of Farming with Farmer Travis will be held at 11 a.m. and the Ready Go Dog Show will start at 3 p.m. Each midway event will have three shows daily.
At 10 a.m., the 4-H STEM cool science activities will start as will the Soil & Water Conservation District’s activities in the multipurpose building.
The rides will open at noon, with special wrist band prices for the day. Rides will be open from noon-5 p.m. and then from 6-11 p.m.
Kids’ crafts to go will be held in the multipurpose building starting at 1 p.m. There will be stick horse races, crafts and more at 1 p.m. at the horse arena.
At 2 p.m., there will be a Wild about Wetlands program at the multipurpose building.
While events are going on in the early afternoon, make sure the kids head to the grandstand between noon-4:30 p.m. Children need to register under the grandstand for the raffle drawing, which will be held at 4:45 p.m. A variety of prizes will be available at the raffle.
There also will be facepainting under the grandstands from 1-2 p.m.
The sheriff’s office will close out activities with free snowcones starting at 7 p.m.
